Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

FP shareholders were convened for the election of the fund administrator

A.I.
Ziarul BURSA #English Section / 14 august

Photo source: fondulproprietatea.ro

Photo source: fondulproprietatea.ro

Versiunea în limba română

"The investment mandate of the FP should focus mainly on the continuation of investments in national entities", is one of the criteria that the administrator must fulfill, subject to the vote of the shareholders

Fondul Proprietatea (FP) shareholders are summoned, on September 27, to an ordinary and an extraordinary meeting, where they will vote on the extension of Franklin Templeton's mandate by one year, from April 2025 to March 2026, or the election of a new administrator, for a period of two years, according to a report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

In March of this year, the shareholders approved the administration contract between FP and Franklin Templeton for a duration of one year, until March 2025, but with the modification of the administrator's basic commission to 1.35%, according to the request of the Ministry of Finance.

On the other hand, the Finances had also requested that the strategy applicable to the fund during the mandate period April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025 should include "the preservation of the current portfolio managed by Franklin Templeton", but the point was not approved by the FP shareholders.

The budget for this year of Fondul Proprietatea did not receive the green light from the shareholders either. According to the convener of the meeting on September 27, the shareholders must approve a series of criteria that must be met by the Fund's administrator, drawn up following the consultation received by the Committee of Representatives from Numis Securities Limited, a member of the Deutsche Bank Group. The criteria also refer to the investment mandate of the FP, which "should focus mainly on continuing investments in national entities, including state-owned enterprises, and which may involve additional direct or indirect investments in unlisted entities".

Also at the end of September, the fund's shareholders will have on the table the appointment for a period of three years of two members of the FP Committee of Representatives, as a result of the expiration of the mandate of Nicholas Paris on April 6, 2024 and the resignation of Martin Bernstein, which became effective on July 12, 2024.

Another point on the agenda refers to the approval of the revised budget for this year's fund.

The importance of FP on the Bucharest Stock Exchange decreased considerably after the sale of the participation in Hidroelectrica, last summer, so that mandatory private pension funds decreased their holdings in FP. In the first six months of this year, four of the seven Pion II funds, namely Aripi, Metropolitan Life, the one administered by BCR Pensii and the one administered by NN Pensii, sold FP shares, without any of the other funds increasing their investment in the company . Thus, the holding of Pilon II in the first half of the year in FP decreased from 17.92% in December last year to 14.12% in June 2024. The most important holdings of the Proprietatea Fund are the 20% stake in Bucharest Airports, the 20% stake in Constanţa Maritime Port Administration and the 49% stake in Salrom.

The stock market valuation of FP amounts to approximately 2.25 billion lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 august
Ediţia din 14.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9764
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5565
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2508
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8309
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.3486

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb