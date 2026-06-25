France records hottest day in meteorological history

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France recorded its hottest day since modern meteorological measurements began in 1947 on Tuesday, according to provisional data provided by Meteo-France and cited by AFP. The national heat index, calculated based on daytime and nighttime temperatures recorded at 30 reference meteorological stations, reached 29.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 29.44 degrees Celsius, set on July 25, 2019.

• Absolute records in several cities

The heat wave broke numerous absolute temperature records, valid for all months of the year, especially in western France. Among the highest values measured are: 43.3 degrees Celsius in Cazaux (Gironde); 42.2 degrees Celsius in Niort (Deux-Sèvres); 42.1 degrees Celsius in Bordeaux (Gironde); 41.3 degrees Celsius in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine). In the town of Pissos, in the Landes department, thermometers showed 44.3°C, one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in France.

• Meteorologists warn that the heat wave episode continues

According to Meteo-France, the extreme temperatures will remain at least until the end of the week. "Similar conditions are expected until this weekend, with maximum values between 40 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius and with minimum temperatures difficult to bear," meteorologists said. Specialists estimate that the current heat wave episode is comparable, in severity, to that of August 2003, which caused tens of thousands of deaths in Europe. "This heat wave will be comparable, in terms of severity, to that of August 2003. It will, however, surpass it in terms of maximum intensity. Uncertainty remains regarding its duration," warns Meteo-France.