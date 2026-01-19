Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Harsh accusations at the top of world football

O.D.
English Section / 19 ianuarie

Harsh accusations at the top of world football

Versiunea în limba română

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has launched an extremely harsh attack on current FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whom he accuses of concentrating power and diminishing the internal democracy of the world football forum. The statements were made in an interview published by The Guardian. According to Platini, Infantino has radically transformed after the Covid-19 pandemic, a period he considers a turning point in FIFA's leadership. "He was a good number two, but not a good number one. He did a very good job at UEFA, but he has a problem: he likes the rich and the powerful, those who have money. It's in his nature," Platini said of Infantino, who was his secretary general between 2009 and 2015, when the Frenchman led UEFA. The former great footballer claims that, once he reached the helm of FIFA, Infantino abandoned democratic practices: "That was how he was as number two, but at that time he was not the boss. Unfortunately, Infantino has become an autocrat since the pandemic,” Platini said.

Surprising comparison with Sepp Blatter

Paradoxically, Platini presents Sepp Blatter, FIFA president from 1998 to 2015, later removed following a corruption scandal, in a more favorable light. "There is less democracy than in Blatter's time. You can say what you want about him, but his main problem was that he wanted to stay at FIFA for life. He was a good man for football,” said the former three-time Ballon d'Or winner. The relationship between Platini and Infantino is marked by an open conflict that has lasted for almost a decade. Platini suspects the current FIFA president and his close associates of having contributed to his elimination from the race for the world forum presidency in 2015. The context is a controversial payment of 2 million Swiss francs (approximately 1.8 million euros), made by FIFA in 2011, on the orders of Sepp Blatter, to Platini, without a written contractual justification. The case led to criminal investigations and the suspension of both officials. Although Blatter and Platini were definitively acquitted in 2025 by the Swiss courts, the consequences for the former UEFA president were major. He was initially suspended for eight years by the FIFA Ethics Committee, a sanction later reduced to six years and then to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Platini claims that he was the victim of a deliberate maneuver to block his access to the FIFA leadership. "I was destined to become FIFA president. All this happened because they didn't want it. This suspension was a grave injustice and, in the end, it was political. A group of people decided to kill me,” the former official said. In late November, Platini filed a defamation lawsuit against three former FIFA officials, seeking to repair his image damaged by the scandals of the past decade.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

19 ianuarie
Ediţia din 19.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0894
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3816
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4663
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8745
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur648.8063

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
raobooks.com

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb