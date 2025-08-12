Minister of Health: "Family medicine is the basis of the system”

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete, emphasized that family medicine is the foundation of the healthcare system and announced the intention to expand the project to equip and rehabilitate the offices with new European funding.

• Modern offices, to European standards

The Minister visited two family medicine offices modernized through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). They were equipped with high-performance ultrasound machines, EKG machines, vital function monitors, spirometers and other essential medical equipment. "Family medicine is the first place where people seek help, advice and care. When family doctors have the necessary tools, the entire community wins,” said Rogobete. The PNRR finances the equipment for 2,500 family medicine offices and the rehabilitation of over 800 of them.

• Plans to expand the project

The minister specified that this program will not stop here. "We want to expand the project with new European funds, so that every Romanian has access to quality medical services, close to home. I thank all the family doctors for their work and for caring for patients,” added Rogobete. Rogobete highlighted the fact that Galaţi County is an example of performance in the use of PNRR funds and other sources of financing. "Romania is transforming hospitals for the better with money from PNRR, and Galaţi is clear proof: renovated hospitals, modern medical equipment, digitalized wards and offices brought to the highest standards,” said the minister. The investments exceed 150 million lei and include modern outpatient clinics, neonatal intensive care units, infrastructure to reduce nosocomial infections and the digitalization of the medical system.

Minister Rogobete said he stands with doctors who treat patients with respect and professionalism, stressing that their voices must be heard. "Patients must be heard, and their opinion must count in the organization of the healthcare system," he concluded.