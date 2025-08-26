Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Opel abandons target to sell only electric cars from 2028

V.R.
English Section / 26 august

Opel abandons target to sell only electric cars from 2028

Versiunea în limba română

The company's profitability has declined in recent years

German carmaker Opel, a subsidiary of the Stellantis NV group, has abandoned plans to sell only electric vehicles in Europe from 2028, DPA reports, according to Agerpres.

The Russelsheim-based company announced yesterday that it would continue to rely on its current "multi-energy" strategy, which foresees the delivery of battery-powered vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles and vehicles with combustion engines, until consumer demand changes.

"This strategy should not be limited to 2028 if demand demands otherwise," the carmaker said in a press release published in response to press articles regarding the change in strategy.

Battery cell plant plans put on hold

In 2023, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced that the automaker aims to eliminate sales of combustion engine cars in Europe by 2028. In the meantime, however, Opel has seen its profitability decline in recent years, while plans for a large battery cell plant, which was to be built near Opel's Kaiserslautern plant, have been put on hold.

However, the company is still interested in moving forward with electric vehicles, amid positive signals from the market, as well as political measures in Germany, France and the UK.

Opel has stated that it is ready for electrified mobility and, at the same time, that it is the first German manufacturer with a full range of electrified models on the market.

The Stellantis Group has no fewer than 14 brands in its portfolio, including Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Opel.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

26 august
Ediţia din 26.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0539
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3207
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3868
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8325
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.7917

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb