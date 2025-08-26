Opel abandons target to sell only electric cars from 2028

Versiunea în limba română

German carmaker Opel, a subsidiary of the Stellantis NV group, has abandoned plans to sell only electric vehicles in Europe from 2028, DPA reports, according to Agerpres.

The Russelsheim-based company announced yesterday that it would continue to rely on its current "multi-energy" strategy, which foresees the delivery of battery-powered vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles and vehicles with combustion engines, until consumer demand changes.

"This strategy should not be limited to 2028 if demand demands otherwise," the carmaker said in a press release published in response to press articles regarding the change in strategy.

• Battery cell plant plans put on hold

In 2023, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced that the automaker aims to eliminate sales of combustion engine cars in Europe by 2028. In the meantime, however, Opel has seen its profitability decline in recent years, while plans for a large battery cell plant, which was to be built near Opel's Kaiserslautern plant, have been put on hold.

However, the company is still interested in moving forward with electric vehicles, amid positive signals from the market, as well as political measures in Germany, France and the UK.

Opel has stated that it is ready for electrified mobility and, at the same time, that it is the first German manufacturer with a full range of electrified models on the market.

The Stellantis Group has no fewer than 14 brands in its portfolio, including Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Opel.