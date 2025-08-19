PNRR: PSD supports the elimination of projects without financing contracts

Versiunea în limba română

The draft emergency ordinance that could suspend certain PNRR financing must be seriously discussed within the governing coalition, even if PSD supports the loss of funds for PNRR projects that do not have contracts signed so far, declared yesterday, after the National Political Bureau meeting, Sorin Grindeanu, the interim president of the Social Democrats.

The PSD leader emphasized that the four-year period offered for signing financing for PNRR projects was sufficient and that those beneficiaries who have not managed to sign contracts so far will most likely not be able to complete the works in a timely manner. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that decisions on prioritizing investments cannot be made without the involvement of mayors, who are the main responsible persons in the territory.

Sorin Grindeanu also indicated that the PSD wants to tax multinational companies correctly and stop the outsourcing of profits from Romania and asks Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to quickly propose a clear bill in this regard. At the same time, the interim PSD leader pointed out that the housing tax, which would increase by 70% according to the proposals under discussion, must remain entirely at the disposal of local authorities, with the balancing amounts to be covered by the government. Grindeanu also announced the PSD's intention to propose an additional economic recovery package to the measures included in the Government's package 2, noting that there are already positive economic premises such as GDP growth in the second quarter and the maintenance of the country's rating, but that more ambitious solutions are needed to support the business environment and the real economy.

On the political front, Sorin Grindeanu categorically rejected rumors regarding a possible exit of the PSD from the government, emphasizing that the stability of Romania depends on the functioning of this coalition and that the parties in power must learn to collaborate, including with the support of the minority group. He indicated that he had recently had direct discussions with Prime Minister Bolojan to find common solutions and ruled out any collaboration with AUR, stating that his party relies on responsibility and continuity. "Some measures are painful, but the coalition is moving forward, because Romania needs stability,” the PSD leader pointed out.

We note that, during this time, a power struggle has erupted within the PSD that will be decided at the Congress to be organized in the fall. However, the stakes of this congress go beyond the simple election of a leader, representing a crucial moment for the stability of the government and for the direction in which the PSD will continue to position itself in relation to its coalition partners and the economic and social challenges in our country.