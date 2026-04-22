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Recovered Treasure: Coţofeneşti Helmet to Go on Display at the National Museum of History of Romania

O.D.
English Section / 22 aprilie

Photo source: mnir.ro

Photo source: mnir.ro

Versiunea în limba română

Pieces of exceptional historical value, the Coţofeneşti Golden Helmet and two Dacian gold bracelets, will be presented at the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), following their recovery following the spectacular theft in 2025. Starting today and until May 3, the public will be able to admire these artifacts as part of the regular visiting program.

The Theft That Shocked Europe

The artifacts were exhibited last year as part of the exhibition "Dacia - Land of Gold and Silver" organized at the Drents Museum in Assen. In January 2025, just a few days before the exhibition was to close, three individuals detonated a secondary entrance to the museum and stole four heritage objects: the helmet and three gold bracelets. The robbery, carried out in a matter of minutes, triggered a major international investigation.

Partial recovery after months of uncertainty

Although the suspects were arrested shortly after the theft, the objects remained missing for months. It was not until early April 2026 that Dutch authorities announced the recovery of the helmet and two bracelets. The artifacts were found in very good condition, except for slight damage to the helmet. The third bracelet remains missing. The recovery was possible following an agreement reached with two of the suspects, while the third denies involvement. Their trial is ongoing in the Netherlands.

Compensation and public impact

In parallel with the investigation, the Ministry of Culture announced the receipt of compensation of 5.7 million euros, representing the insured value of the stolen pieces. The theft has sparked strong reactions in Romania, being perceived as a blow to the national heritage. The return of these objects to the country thus also has an important symbolic significance.

Exceptional Dacian heritage

The golden helmet from Coţofeneşti is one of the most valuable archaeological discoveries in Romania, dating back to the Dacian period and associated with the warrior elites of the time. Its exhibition, together with the recovered bracelets, offers the public a rare opportunity to rediscover an essential part of the ancient history of the Romanian space. Although the recovery is an important success for the authorities, the case is not closed: one bracelet is missing, and the criminal trial is ongoing.

For the public, however, the moment marks the return home of some symbols of historical identity - and a chance to see them again, after an episode that kept the European museum world in suspense.

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