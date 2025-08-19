Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Spain on fire: third week of heatwave and devastating fires

O.D.
English Section / 19 august

Spain on fire: third week of heatwave and devastating fires

Versiunea în limba română

Spain continues to face a critical situation, already entering its third week of heatwave alert, while wildfires are devastating several regions in the northwest and west of the country. The army has been mobilized to support firefighters, and the central government is seeking international help to limit the scale of the disaster.

Most affected regions

The most severe fires are reported in Castile and Leon, Galicia, Asturias and Extremadura, areas where extreme temperatures and strong winds make the fire difficult to control. Dozens of roads have been closed, and the train line between Madrid and Galicia has been suspended, right in the middle of the Assumption weekend.

Domestic mobilization and international aid

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain is receiving support from the European Union: two water-bombing planes have arrived from France, two Canadair tanker planes, provided by Italy through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, have landed at the Matacran air base (Salamanca). The government in Madrid said that it is "working with all available means” to limit the effects of the fires.

Population warned through alerts on the phone

The critical situation has led the Galician authorities to send alert messages to residents' mobile phones. The messages recommend: avoiding any unnecessary travel, self-isolating in their homes, maintaining calm and avoiding affected areas.

Approximately 3,500 soldiers from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been deployed to areas with major fires. The requests for reinforcements continue to come: Castile and Leon has requested additional military personnel, Extremadura has submitted a formal request for additional support and the reactivation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, requesting 100 emergency vehicles, 10 light helicopters and 10 amphibious helicopters.

A growing disaster

Since the beginning of the year, more than 157,000 hectares have been destroyed by fires, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS). Extreme temperatures, which are set to continue until at least Monday, significantly increase the risk of the situation worsening.

The management of the fire crisis has also become a subject of political dispute. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is criticized by the conservative opposition for the lack of effectiveness of prevention measures and for the delay in mobilizing resources. As the fire consumes forests and threatens entire communities, Spain is trying to find a balance between the emergency response and the growing political pressure.

Ziarul BURSA

19 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 august

Ziarul BURSA

19 august
Ediţia din 19.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
