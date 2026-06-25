Students ask the future Government for concrete measures for education and protection of vulnerable categories

Versiunea în limba română

In the context of the political crisis and negotiations for the formation of the new Executive, the National Council of Students (CNE) draws attention to the fact that education should not be pushed into the background and calls for the adoption of concrete measures to support the education system. The student representatives believe that the Romanian school needs coherent policies and investments, not new sacrifices generated by austerity measures.

• Protecting education from the effects of austerity

In a message published on Facebook, the National Council of Students asks the future Government to limit the impact of possible spending reduction measures on the education system and to provide more consistent support to students from vulnerable backgrounds.

According to the CNE representatives, education must remain a priority even in a period marked by political uncertainty and budgetary constraints.

• Functional transportation and expansion of the "Healthy Meal” program

Among the main requests made by students is the provision of an efficient school transportation system, so that access to education is not conditioned by the distance between home and school. The National Council of Students also requests the expansion of the "Healthy Meal” program, considering that it represents an important support for children from families with limited financial possibilities.

• Scholarships and psycho-pedagogical counseling

The students also request the revision of the criteria for granting scholarships, as well as equitable access to psycho-pedagogical counseling services. In their opinion, financial and psychological support must be adapted to the real needs of students, given that more and more schools are facing a lack of counselors and difficulties in providing support services.

• Investments and continuation of reforms

The National Council of Students requests the continuation of the reform provided for by Law no. 198/2023, investments in school infrastructure and digitalization, as well as the involvement of students in the decision-making process. The representatives of the National Council of Students believe that public policies in education must be built starting from the realities in the classrooms and from the needs of those who are directly affected by them. "While Romania is going through a new political crisis, education cannot become a secondary subject,” the representatives of the National Council of Students say. They warn that the Romanian school needs clear and committed measures, not just general promises. "Students cannot be simple numbers in a budget, and the Romanian school no longer needs general promises, but coherent measures, committed and built starting from the reality in the classrooms. For the future of students and for the future of this country, all sails must be raised high for education,” the representatives of the National Council of Students said.