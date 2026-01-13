Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Students demand a return to 90% reductions in rail transport and an increase in the scholarship fund

O.D.
English Section / 13 ianuarie

Students demand a return to 90% reductions in rail transport and an increase in the scholarship fund

Versiunea în limba română

Representatives of the National Alliance of Student Organizations of Romania (ANOSR) are calling on the Government to return to the 90% reduction for students in domestic rail transport, applicable on all routes, as well as to allocate the scholarship fund for the entire calendar year, not just during the academic year. ANOSR draws attention to the negative impact of recent legislative changes on students' access to education, especially in the context of the debates regarding the appointment of the future Minister of Education and Research and the discussions regarding the budget laws. The student organization is calling for a review of the provisions contained in Emergency Ordinance no. 156/2024 and Law no. 141/2025, normative acts which, according to ANOSR, have directly affected the transport facilities and the scholarship system for students. "ANOSR draws the attention of the Romanian Government (...) to consider the need to return to the provisions of OUG. no. 156/2024 and Law no. 141/2025 concerning education, especially those that have affected student transportation and scholarships," the ANOSR press release states.

Requests regarding the scholarship system

In addition to returning to the allocation of the scholarship fund for the entire calendar year, students are requesting an increase in the percentage of the net minimum wage used to calculate the standard cost necessary to establish the scholarship fund, from 10% to 17.5%. According to ANOSR, this measure would allow the value of the scholarships to be adapted to the real costs of living and the current needs of students. The organization also calls for the reintroduction of the possibility for students enrolled in fee-paying places to benefit from scholarships granted from funds allocated from the state budget, emphasizing that the status of fee-paying student does not exclude socio-economic vulnerability.

Additional pressure on universities

ANOSR also calls for an increase in the contribution from higher education institutions' own funds to the scholarship fund, in order to supplement their number, especially in the case of social scholarships, where demand is growing. Student representatives warn that, in the absence of budgetary and legislative adjustments, an increasing number of eligible students risk not benefiting from financial support, a situation that may lead to university dropout or limiting access to higher education for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Regarding rail transport, ANOSR believes that the 90% reduction on all routes represents an essential measure for student mobility, especially for those studying in localities other than their home. Any restriction of transport facilities translates, according to the organization, into additional costs that are difficult for many students to bear. Through this initiative, the National Alliance of Student Organizations of Romania calls on the Government and the future Minister of Education to treat education as a strategic priority, and for budgetary measures to be correlated with the social and economic realities of students. ANOSR emphasizes that investment in scholarships and transport facilities is not only a social support, but also an essential tool for ensuring equity, increasing the graduation rate and developing human capital in the long term.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 ianuarie
Ediţia din 13.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0896
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3564
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4650
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8643
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur643.3615

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mozart
Schlumberger
raobooks.com
cofetariiledelice.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Viva
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb