Study: Theories that paracetamol taken during pregnancy increases the risk of autism or ADHD, refuted

Versiunea în limba română

A large analysis published in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ) concludes that there is no solid evidence linking the use of paracetamol during pregnancy to the occurrence of autism or ADHD in children, reports DPA. Researchers from the universities of Liverpool and Birmingham analyzed all the studies published so far on the subject and found that most are of poor quality, presenting a level of confidence of "low" or "critically low" regarding the conclusions regarding a possible causal link.

"The existing evidence does not show a clear link between exposure to paracetamol in utero and autism or ADHD in children," the authors of the study say. The analysis comes after former US President Donald Trump said in September that there was a "meteoric rise in autism cases” and that Tylenol (the brand name for paracetamol in the US) was "a potential cause”, advising pregnant women to "sit down” rather than take the medication. His claims were condemned by the international medical community, which stressed that paracetamol remains the safest painkiller recommended for pregnant women for the treatment of pain and fever. The British team analysed nine meta-analyses (which in turn included 40 observational studies on paracetamol use during pregnancy and possible neurological effects in offspring). Although some of these studies suggested an association between paracetamol use and neurodevelopmental disorders, seven of the nine analyses warned of possible methodological flaws and the need for caution in interpreting the data.

"Any apparent effect observed may be driven by genetic, environmental or other unmeasured variables,” the BMJ article states. In addition, the researchers remind that untreated fever during pregnancy, especially in the first trimester, can increase the risk of miscarriage, congenital malformations and premature birth, which is why paracetamol remains the recommended therapeutic option.

• Reactions of specialists

Professor Dimitrios Siassakos, obstetrician and gynecologist at University College London, welcomed the clarity of the new conclusions: "The high-quality methodology used in this analysis confirms what specialists around the world have been saying for years: the evidence linking paracetamol to autism is unfounded. Genetic factors and family lifestyle are much more relevant." Currently, medical guidelines in the UK, US and European Union continue to recommend the use of paracetamol during pregnancy when necessary, in the minimum effective dose and for the shortest possible duration, as part of a prudent treatment approach.