TopHotel Awards 2025: Intra acum in competitie!


Media-Advertising / 19 februarie

TopHotel Awards 2025: Intra acum in competitie!

Cea mai importanta competitie din Romania pentru industria hoteliera, turismului si ospitalitatii, TopHotel Awards, isi continua traditia cu o editie de exceptie in 2025. Evenimentul va avea loc la Hotel JW Marriott din Bucuresti, pe 14 mai, reunind lideri cu renume si specialisti experimentati intr-o seara speciala, plina de momente cheie.

Editia a 12-a deschide un nou capitol al excelentei si creativitatii, reunind 36 de categorii ce reflecta dinamismul acestui domeniu, gandite sa recunoasca initiativele de succes, sa inspire noi standarde de performanta si sa celebreze contributiile semnificative aduse de profesionisti. TopHotel Awards este o oportunitate deosebita pentru participanti de a-si evidentia realizarile si inovatiile din industrie, punandu-si amprenta asupra unui sector in continua transformare.

Hoteluri, pensiuni, restaurante, agentii de turism, profesionisti si echipe din Romania care au avut o contributie semnificativa in ultimul an pot fi propuse in competitie. Propunerile pentru inscrierea in competitie pot fi trimise gratuit, pana pe 16 martie, prin completarea online a formularului disponibil pe site-ul www.tophotelawards.ro.

Categoriile de la TopHotel Awards 2025

BUSINESS & CONFERENCE HOTELS

Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 5 stars

Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 5 stars

Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 4 stars

Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 4 stars

Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year

Most Popular Hotel of the Year - 3 stars

LEISURE

Leisure Hotel of the Year

Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism

Best Resort

Guest House of the Year (Traditional)

Guest House of the Year (Modern)

Best Hotel SPA

SIGNATURE & LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES

Best Winery Accommodation

Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant

Best Wedding Destination

Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle

Most Instagrammable Hotel

HOTEL INVESTMENT

Hotel Opening of the Year

Best Upgrade for a Hotel

Transaction of the Year

Best Hotel Architecture Concept

Best Investment in Innovation and Technology

Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)

Best Hotel Brand Expansion

TOURISM

Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism

Best Program for Incoming Tourism

Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism

Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE

General Manager of the Year

Hotel Employee of the Year

Hotel Team of the Year

Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry

CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency

Best Green & Eco-friendly Location

Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry

Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year

Ziarul Bursa este partener media.

TopHotel Awards 2025 este un eveniment organizat de Evensys.

