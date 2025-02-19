TopHotel Awards 2025: Intra acum in competitie!

Cea mai importanta competitie din Romania pentru industria hoteliera, turismului si ospitalitatii, TopHotel Awards, isi continua traditia cu o editie de exceptie in 2025. Evenimentul va avea loc la Hotel JW Marriott din Bucuresti, pe 14 mai, reunind lideri cu renume si specialisti experimentati intr-o seara speciala, plina de momente cheie.
Editia a 12-a deschide un nou capitol al excelentei si creativitatii, reunind 36 de categorii ce reflecta dinamismul acestui domeniu, gandite sa recunoasca initiativele de succes, sa inspire noi standarde de performanta si sa celebreze contributiile semnificative aduse de profesionisti. TopHotel Awards este o oportunitate deosebita pentru participanti de a-si evidentia realizarile si inovatiile din industrie, punandu-si amprenta asupra unui sector in continua transformare.
Hoteluri, pensiuni, restaurante, agentii de turism, profesionisti si echipe din Romania care au avut o contributie semnificativa in ultimul an pot fi propuse in competitie. Propunerile pentru inscrierea in competitie pot fi trimise gratuit, pana pe 16 martie, prin completarea online a formularului disponibil pe site-ul www.tophotelawards.ro.
Categoriile de la TopHotel Awards 2025
BUSINESS & CONFERENCE HOTELS
• Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 5 stars
• Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 5 stars
• Hotel of the Year - International Hotel Chain, 4 stars
• Hotel of the Year - Independent Hotel, 4 stars
• Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year
• Most Popular Hotel of the Year - 3 stars
LEISURE
• Leisure Hotel of the Year
• Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism
• Best Resort
• Guest House of the Year (Traditional)
• Guest House of the Year (Modern)
• Best Hotel SPA
SIGNATURE & LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCES
• Best Winery Accommodation
• Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant
• Best Wedding Destination
• Most Beautiful Mansion / Castle
• Most Instagrammable Hotel
HOTEL INVESTMENT
• Hotel Opening of the Year
• Best Upgrade for a Hotel
• Transaction of the Year
• Best Hotel Architecture Concept
• Best Investment in Innovation and Technology
• Best Investment in Tourism Industry (other than a hotel)
• Best Hotel Brand Expansion
TOURISM
• Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism
• Best Program for Incoming Tourism
• Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism
• Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism
BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE
• General Manager of the Year
• Hotel Employee of the Year
• Hotel Team of the Year
• Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry
• CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency
• Best Green & Eco-friendly Location
• Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry
• Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
