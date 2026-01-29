Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

250 video cameras, zero answers: the mystery of the evidence erased after the inferno in Crans-Montana

George Marinescu
English Section / 29 ianuarie

250 video cameras, zero answers: the mystery of the evidence erased after the inferno in Crans-Montana

Versiunea în limba română

The fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, which left over 40 dead and around a hundred injured, risks becoming not only one of the worst recent tragedies in the Alps, but also a textbook case of institutional failure, the disappearance of evidence and dangerous cracks in the justice mechanisms of a state considered, until now, a benchmark of rigor and transparency, shows an article published yesterday by the German website Welt.

The cited source claims that, more than three weeks after the inferno that consumed the "Le Constellation" bar and lounge, the criminal investigation is already overshadowed by a shocking revelation: the essential images from public surveillance cameras, which could have reconstructed the exact chain of events, have been permanently lost.

According to information obtained by German journalists, citing Swiss sources, in the town of Crans-Montana, which has approximately 250 surveillance cameras, the authorities managed to secure only a limited fragment of recordings, strictly between midnight and 6 a.m. on the first day of the year, while the entire beginning of the disaster - the critical hours when the bar was filled to the brim, which led to exceeding safety conditions, and the moment when the first signs of danger were observed - was automatically deleted after seven days.

Although the Swiss police regulations explicitly provide for the possibility of suspending automatic deletion in cases of criminal investigation, this exception was not applied, the cited source states. Worse, the Prosecutor's Office in the canton of Valais requested extended access to the images only on January 15, 2026, when the data had already been lost, a fact confirmed even by the police commander, who admitted that he no longer had access to the video materials.

This timeline raises serious questions, especially since the victims' lawyers had been demanding from the very first days that all relevant recordings be preserved, warning of the risk of evidence being destroyed. The initial order from the Prosecutor's Office, issued on January 1st, provided for the securing and analysis of the images, but without indicating a clear interval, an ambiguity that proved fatal for finding the truth. In a case where every minute counts, the lack of administrative precision has practically turned into a potential shield for the guilty. Even more disturbing is the fact that the surveillance images from inside and outside the "Le Constellation" bar are also completely missing, claim the German journalists from Welt. No less than eleven cameras should have been filming the space continuously, but they all stopped simultaneously a few minutes before the fire broke out. The explanation offered by the owner of the place, Jacques Moretti, to investigators, is that the system had jammed and could not be reset. The coincidence is, for many observers, difficult to digest, especially given that Swiss law allows, in case of suspicion of a serious crime, the retention of video images for up to 100 days. The ambiguity regarding the timing and responsibility for applying this rule is now becoming a major vulnerability of the investigation.

The case, however, is not only unfolding on the technical coordinates of the disappearance of evidence. It is rapidly acquiring an international and political dimension. The authorities in Rome - most of the victims were Italian citizens - have publicly criticized the way the investigations are being managed and have called for the establishment of joint investigation teams. The Italian press, including "La Repubblica", has brought to attention details that amplify suspicions, such as the release of Jacques Moretti from preventive detention in exchange for a bail of 200,000 Swiss francs, money that was reported to have come from Dubai, from an "anonymous friend". The court preferred the vaguer formula of "close friend", without other public explanations, fueling the perception of an opacity that is difficult to justify in a file of such magnitude.

Against this background, elements from the past of the premises and its owners are also emerging that outline a worrying picture. According to reports in the Italian and Swiss press, in the last two years at least two other fires have occurred in spaces owned or operated by Moretti, without these triggering rigorous security checks. A French tourist is said to have documented a fire starting two years ago in the same sound-absorbing ceiling that, on New Year's Eve, burned violently, transforming the bar into a death trap. At that time, the fire was extinguished in time. Now, the consequences have been devastating.

The construction of the ceiling also raises serious questions. Installed in 2015 by Moretti himself, together with a worker without a legal contract, the structure became a central element of the investigation. The owner had already been convicted in 2016 for forced labor, and in recent hearings refused to reveal the identity of the worker involved, citing a desire to "protect” him. Prosecutors are now trying to identify him, in an attempt to determine whether the materials and assembly complied with safety regulations or whether they contributed decisively to the rapid spread of the flames.

Meanwhile, the victims' lawyers warn of the risk of influencing the evidence, in the context in which the Morettis are at their residence and are said to have had contacts with representatives of the local authorities. Each new piece of information seems to deepen the gap between the public expectation of justice and the reality of an investigation marked by delays, gaps and questionable decisions. In a tragedy that has left entire families grieving and a community traumatized, the disappearance of surveillance footage is not just a technical problem, but a symbol of an investigation that risks missing exactly what it promised: the full truth about how and why a night of celebration turned into hell.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 ianuarie
Ediţia din 29.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0960
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2490
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5418
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8622
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur720.7478

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb