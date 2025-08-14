Agroland Business System acquired a land plot for the development of the Agroland Food division

Versiunea în limba română

Agroland Business System, a company listed on the AeRO Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), has acquired a 21-hectare plot of land, located in the vicinity of the Mihăileşti poultry platform, for the development of the Agroland Food division, according to a report by the issuer published yesterday on the website of our capital market operator.

The transaction value amounts to 785,000 euros, of which 20% - almost 0.16 million euros - represent the company's own funds, while 80% - almost 0.63 million euros - come from accessing a seven-year investment credit facility from Raiffeisen Bank.

"On this land, the company will build new poultry farms, which will contribute to increasing the production capacity of consumer eggs at the Mihăileşti platform. They will use the egg sorting and packaging station completed in the first part of this year. Construction of the new farms will begin in the next four to five months, after issuing all the necessary permits. The project will be carried out in several stages, with the full construction to be completed within 18-24 months," the BVB report signed by Agroland Business System's general manager, Horia Cardoş, states.

Agroland Business System, a company in the Agroland Group that operates a network of agricultural stores, has also listed a bond issue on the BVB Multilateral Trading System since March 2025. The value of the issue is 6.9 million lei, the securities have an annual interest rate of 9.75% and maturity in October 2028.

The company will present its results obtained in the first half of the year on September 5. The current stock market valuation of Agroland Business System amounts to about 130 million lei.