Belarus-China commodity trade grew by 10%

V.R.
English Section / 10 noiembrie

Belarus-China commodity trade grew by 10%

Commodity trade between Belarus and China increased by 10% in January-October 2025, reaching $131.5 million, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE).

Belarusian exports dominated the structure of transactions conducted through the exchange, accounting for 87% of the total. Deliveries to China included timber, cellulose, milk powder and whey, butter, casein, meat products and flax fiber.

According to Aleksei Dykusha, head of the BUCE Shanghai Office, expanding the range of goods involved in commodity exchange with China is one of the exchange's priorities. This includes both the supply of Belarusian products to the Chinese market and the import of raw materials and high-tech goods from China.

"In the period from January to October, Chinese companies sold goods worth $16 million through the exchange, an amount almost six times higher than in the same period last year,” said the BUCE representative, adding: "Over 60% of transactions, in value, were for import-substituting products - equipment, machinery, spare parts and components, and the remaining 40% for ferrous metal products and agricultural raw materials. Thus, using the exchange mechanism, Belarusian real sector companies were able to purchase the goods they needed directly from Chinese manufacturers. This is one of the key functions of the BUCE Shanghai Office, and participation in major exhibition forums contributes to the fulfillment of the mentioned function.”

Digital solutions for cross-border trade, developed by the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, were presented at the Belarusian national exhibition at the eighth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Visitors to the BUCE stand learned about the exchange's electronic platforms and its set of tools designed to improve sales efficiency and hedge risks, as well as obtained information about the products sold at the exchange's auctions. At the same time, visitors could see current prices for the most popular items.

Since the opening of the BUCE Shanghai office in 2023, the exchange has been a regular participant at CIIE, aiming to attract Chinese residents to its trading platform. Since then, the number of BUCE's Chinese clients has almost tripled and currently stands at 324 companies.

Founded in 2004, the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange held its first trading session in June 2005. BUCE is one of the largest commodity exchanges in Eastern Europe. Its main function is to assist Belarusian companies with exports and foreign companies to enter the Belarusian market. BUCE sells a wide range of metal, forestry and agricultural products, industrial and consumer goods.

