Bitcoin holdings expand among companies

A.V.
English Section / 25 august

Bitcoin holdings expand among companies

MicroStrategy - Leader, with 629,000 BTC in Portfolio, Worth About $74.5 Billion

The story of Bitcoin adoption is moving from individual investors to large corporations, and currently, a growing number of companies hold billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin on their balance sheets, considering these investments a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, according to visualcapitalist.com.

The cited source presents a ranking of the companies with the largest Bitcoin holdings, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net data. as of July 31, 2025. Bitcoin Treasuries tracks publicly reported Bitcoin holdings by corporations around the world, providing an overview of their exposure to the world's leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were calculated based on a price of $118,454/unit.

MicroStrategy changes strategy

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) tops the list, holding nearly 629,000 Bitcoins, worth about $74.5 billion. According to the source cited, this technology company holds more Bitcoin than all other listed companies combined. Since its first acquisition in 2020, Strategy has steadily expanded its Bitcoin strategy, becoming an indicator of Bitcoin exposure in the markets. In early 2025, the company changed its name to a new stylized "B” logo, signaling its evolution from a software provider to the world's largest Bitcoin treasury company.

Since early 2024, Strategy has increased its portfolio by 454,261 Bitcoins.

Other major Bitcoin holdings

After Strategy, the next largest Bitcoin holders are, according to the aforementioned source: MARA Holdings (50,000 BTC, $5.9 billion) and XXI (43,514 BTC, $5.15 billion). Both companies are large-scale Bitcoin miners and investors, which highlights how closely the Bitcoin mining industry is tied to the accumulation of this cryptocurrency.

Next is Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (30,021 BTC, $3.56 billion), and in fifth place is Trump Media & Technology Group (19,225 BTC), which has allocated $2.3 billion of its liquid assets to Bitcoin-related investments and securities. The company has also filed applications to launch several crypto ETFs that invest in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Also on the list are Riot Platforms (18,430 BTC, $2.18 billion), Metaplanet (17,132 BTC, $2.03 billion), Galaxy Digital Holdings (12,830 BTC, $1.52 billion). Other listed companies hold a total of 134,870 BTC, worth almost $16 billion.

We remind you that this month, Bitcoin reached an all-time high, exceeding $124,000/unit.

eToro: Crypto Market Cap Hits $4 Trillion

The total crypto market cap has climbed to a record $4.02 trillion, boosted by US President Donald Trump's executive order allowing 401(k) plans to invest in crypto, said Simon Peters, crypto market analyst at investment platform eToro. According to him, Bitcoin is "on the verge of setting a new all-time high,” and capital inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs have rebounded after a brief period of outflows. Weaker-than-expected economic data from the US has reinforced investor expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, possibly more, which would support crypto prices.

"Lower-than-expected inflation data and weaker retail sales could drive further gains in crypto asset prices and total market capitalization,” the eToro analyst concludes.

