Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

CFR Călători's "historic" profit has melted away: record losses, masked by huge subsidies

G.M.
English Section / 25 august

CFR Călători's "historic" profit has melted away: record losses, masked by huge subsidies

CFR Călători, the national passenger rail operator, managed to "perform" to account for financial losses worth 238.8 million lei in the first six months of 2025, i.e. more than double the 98.54 million lei recorded in the same period in 2024, according to an article published at the end of last week by the Club Feroviar website. The cited source shows that the semi-annual accounting reporting leaves no room for interpretation: the company's results are deteriorating rapidly, debts are increasing at all levels and the only engine that keeps the locomotive on the rails is the periodic injection of public money. CFR Călători's bank loans now total 318.5 million lei, compared to 298 million lei at the end of last year, tax debts and social contributions have skyrocketed to 460 million lei, from 328 million lei, and trade liabilities have increased to 589 million lei, compared to 542 million lei previously.

Turnover fell to 1.38 billion lei in the first half of this year, after being 1.59 billion lei in the same period in 2024. Operating expenses fell slightly, from 1.75 billion lei to 1.68 billion lei, but not enough to offset the collapse in revenues. As a result, CFR Călători's gross loss rose to 233 million lei, from 93 million lei last year. The partial rescue came, of course, from the state budget, through subsidies of 884 million lei, which shows how dependent the company remains on government generosity.

The contrast with the triumphalist declarations of the general director Traian Preoteasa is more than delicious. In February 2025, the head of CFR Călători enthusiastically announced a profit of 15 million lei for the previous year, presented as a historic moment after a decade of losses. The "minor” detail, however, passed over in silence, is that the profit appeared only after, on December 30 or 31, 2024, a budgetary rectification pushed the compensations to 2.13 billion lei, covering about 90% of the company's requests. In other words, the accounting miracle was not the result of managerial efficiency, but of state generosity.

Today, the real figures irrefutably contradict the head of CFR Călători: debts are growing, revenues are collapsing, losses are deepening, in which conditions Preoteasa has canceled hundreds of trains and is preparing to cancel a few dozen more, and what was called "profit" has proven to be just an artifice fueled by public money. In this context, Traian Preoteasa's promise that the CFR Călători budget "will never be at a loss again" sounds more like a bitter joke, while the accounting reality shows us that the company's train is running faster and faster on the black line of deficit.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

25 august
Ediţia din 25.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

22 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0545
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3834
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8454
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.5432

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb