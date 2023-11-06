Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Climatic changes: Cranes "forget" to migrate

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Climatic changes: Cranes "forget" to migrate

Versiunea în limba română

Climate changes are disrupting nature. The warm weather this autumn in Hungary has delayed the migration of cranes, which have invaded the eastern plains in record numbers. Over 194,000 cranes are still roosting in shallow marshes without showing any intention of heading towards Africa. The Hortobagy National Park in Hungary is one of the largest global habitats for the common crane, a species that stops here on its way from northern Europe to Africa to feed and gather strength for this long journey. This autumn, the stopover doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, with around 163,000 cranes in the national park last weekend. Attila Szilagyi, an environmental ranger in the park, explained that this phenomenon is due to temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius in October, as well as the availability of sufficient food in nearby cornfields, unlike in 2022 when the region was affected by drought. "There was also a positive natural phenomenon; the winds blew from the south, so the cranes didn't want to embark on a journey south because they have a favorable nesting area here, find food, and enjoy favorable weather," Szilagyi explained. "The normal migration cycle of cranes lasts from mid-September to the end of October, beginning of November. Now it's already November, and the cranes are here in an impressive number," he added.

According to Szilagyi, as winters become milder, flocks of cranes use regions in southern Hungary near the border with Serbia as wintering grounds. The number of cranes roosting in the Hortobagy National Park has continued to increase since 1980. The cranes nest in dried-up and quiet ponds, as well as in shallow marshes. After sunrise, the birds leave to forage in nearby cornfields, where they find scattered seeds after the harvest. In the late afternoon, the cranes return to the marshes to rest during the night and socialize, as this is the time when the young birds learn important survival skills and behaviors.

