College of Physicians: "There is no vaccine shedding in anti-COVID vaccines”

The Microbiology Commission of the College of Physicians of Romania (CMR) has reported that there is no scientific evidence to support the idea of 'vaccine shedding' (the elimination of infectious viral particles by a person vaccinated with one of the available anti-COVID-19 vaccines). The controversial claims of doctor Flavia Groşan have been refuted. The discussion started after Flavia Groşan wrote on Facebook that an unvaccinated man had shown symptoms after an intimate relationship with his partner vaccinated against COVID-19. The message generated reactions and heated discussions online, which is why the College of Physicians intervened to clarify the situation from a scientific point of view.

• Official position of the Microbiology Commission

CMR representatives explained that there is no biological mechanism by which mRNA-based COVID vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) cause the elimination of viral particles. The mRNA introduced by the vaccine is temporary, remains in the body for a maximum of one month and is located predominantly in the lymph nodes, where it stimulates the immune system. The Spike protein produced based on this mRNA is not infectious and is not eliminated from the body, and cannot be transmitted to other people. Unlike live attenuated vaccines (such as oral polio or MMR), which can transmit a non-infectious form of the virus and even provide community protection, mRNA-based COVID vaccines do not contain live virus.

• Why we cannot talk about "vaccinal shedding”

The concept of shedding (the elimination of viral particles after vaccination) applies only to live attenuated vaccines. They can transmit the weakened virus to other people, a phenomenon considered even a benefit in epidemiology. In contrast, vaccines against COVID-19 do not use live virus, but only a set of genetic instructions that cause the body to temporarily produce the Spike protein, sufficient to trigger an effective immune response.

• Results of scientific studies

According to the Microbiology Commission, studies conducted in Romania and internationally have confirmed: the persistence of antibodies and cellular immunity in vaccinated people; the absence of any transmission of mRNA or Spike proteins to other people, regardless of the type of contact (direct, indirect or intimate); the effectiveness of vaccines in reducing severe forms of the disease and in strengthening collective immunity.

The CMR Microbiology Commission categorically rejects the theory of vaccine shedding for anti-COVID-19 vaccines, classifying it as disinformation without scientific foundation. "There is no scientific basis for the idea of the transmission of messenger RNA or Spike protein from vaccinated people to unvaccinated ones," the institution's representatives emphasized.

The executive office of the College of Physicians of Bihor decided to initiate disciplinary action against primary care physician pulmonologist Flavia Groşan. Shortly after the College's decision, the doctor deleted her post, stating that she had merely shared someone else's post, which she later claimed to disavow.