Denmark records highest temperature in history

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The Danish Meteorological Institute announced that the highest temperature in the history of meteorological observations was recorded in the country on Saturday. According to the institution, thermometers indicated 36.6 degrees Celsius in an area located north of Odense, setting a new national record. "With 36.6 degrees Celsius, north of Odense, we had the warmest day ever measured since records began in 1874," the Danish meteorological service said in a message published on the X platform. The new record comes against the backdrop of a heat wave affecting much of Europe, with several countries recording exceptionally high temperatures in recent days and breaking historical records for the month of June or even for the entire series of meteorological observations.

According to AFP calculations, more than 420 million people in Europe (excluding Turkey), or about seven out of ten, have been affected in recent days by temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said that it is "possible' that this heatwave will be unprecedented in its scale, even if it is still too early to officially state this.

Repeated heatwaves are an unequivocal indicator of climate change, caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels by the population. Their effects are innumerable, such as the shutdown of nuclear power plants, such as the one at Beznau in Switzerland, the overheating of the lagoons in the Po River Delta in northeastern Italy or the extremely rapid melting of the Rhône glacier in Switzerland.