Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Education: 58 universities to train future teachers in 2025 - 2026

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Education: 58 universities to train future teachers in 2025 - 2026

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has published the official list of higher education institutions that, in the 2025 - 2026 academic year, will organize the Psychopedagogical Training Program necessary for certifying competencies for the teaching profession. In total, 58 universities across the country have received this accreditation.

Order published in the Official Gazette

The Order of the Minister of Education and Research has appeared in the Official Gazette approving the list of universities accredited for organizing the Psychopedagogical Training Program, both for level I, intended for beginners, and for level II, addressed to those who want a higher level of training. According to the document, universities not listed in the annex will enter a phase of program liquidation: they will continue training students already enrolled in previous years, but will no longer organize admission in 2025 - 2026.

Chances also for pre-university staff

Next academic year, accredited higher education institutions mentioned in the annex will also be able to organize exams for obtaining teaching degrees II and I. These assessments are addressed to teachers and educators in pre-university education, within the centers of improvement and continuous training.

In Bucharest, the program will be available at a wide range of universities, including: National University of Science and Technology Politehnica; Technical University of Construction; University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine;

University of Bucharest; Academy of Economic Studies; National University of Music; National University of Arts; National University of Theatre and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale"; National University of Physical Education and Sports;

National School of Political and Administrative Studies.

National Teacher Training Framework

The complete list of 58 universities includes university centers from all regions of the country, each with a maximum approved number of students that can be enrolled. Thus, the Ministry of Education tries to ensure a balanced distribution of teacher training, in the context in which the need for qualified teachers remains high.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 august
Ediţia din 13.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0683
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3688
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3875
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8777
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.0966

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb