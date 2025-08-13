Education: 58 universities to train future teachers in 2025 - 2026

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education has published the official list of higher education institutions that, in the 2025 - 2026 academic year, will organize the Psychopedagogical Training Program necessary for certifying competencies for the teaching profession. In total, 58 universities across the country have received this accreditation.

• Order published in the Official Gazette

The Order of the Minister of Education and Research has appeared in the Official Gazette approving the list of universities accredited for organizing the Psychopedagogical Training Program, both for level I, intended for beginners, and for level II, addressed to those who want a higher level of training. According to the document, universities not listed in the annex will enter a phase of program liquidation: they will continue training students already enrolled in previous years, but will no longer organize admission in 2025 - 2026.

• Chances also for pre-university staff

Next academic year, accredited higher education institutions mentioned in the annex will also be able to organize exams for obtaining teaching degrees II and I. These assessments are addressed to teachers and educators in pre-university education, within the centers of improvement and continuous training.

In Bucharest, the program will be available at a wide range of universities, including: National University of Science and Technology Politehnica; Technical University of Construction; University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine;

University of Bucharest; Academy of Economic Studies; National University of Music; National University of Arts; National University of Theatre and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale"; National University of Physical Education and Sports;

National School of Political and Administrative Studies.

• National Teacher Training Framework

The complete list of 58 universities includes university centers from all regions of the country, each with a maximum approved number of students that can be enrolled. Thus, the Ministry of Education tries to ensure a balanced distribution of teacher training, in the context in which the need for qualified teachers remains high.