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Elon Musk's net worth exceeds the GDP of most countries in the world

A.V.
English Section / 30 iunie

Elon Musk's net worth exceeds the GDP of most countries in the world

Versiunea în limba română

Musk's net worth recently reached about $1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire At that level, his wealth exceeds the annual GDP of 174 countries, according to IMF estimates for 2026 Only 21 economies are expected to generate a GDP of more than $1 trillion

Elon Musk recently became the world's first trillionaire, following SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO), which took place earlier this month. At about $1 trillion, his personal wealth now exceeds the annual economic output of most countries around the world.

Visualcapitalist.com presents a ranking of countries with a nominal GDP below Musk's estimated net worth, using forecasts released for 2026 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Forbes estimates of Musk's wealth.

Countries with GDPs under $1 trillion

Of the 195 economies tracked by the IMF, 174 are expected to produce less than $1 trillion in GDP in 2026.

Taiwan comes closest to this threshold, with an estimated value of $977 billion. The following countries rank 2nd to 10th in the 2026 GDP rankings: Ireland ($779 billion), Belgium ($777 billion), Sweden ($760 billion), Israel ($720 billion), Argentina ($688 billion), Singapore ($660 billion), Austria ($624 billion), United Arab Emirates ($622 billion), Norway ($599 billion). Places 11 - 20 are as follows: Thailand ($580 billion), Colombia ($540 billion), Vietnam ($527 billion), Malaysia ($516 billion), Philippines ($512 billion), Bangladesh ($511 billion), Denmark ($504 billion), Romania ($481 billion), South Africa ($480 billion), Hong Kong ($450 billion).

21 economies with a GDP of over $1 trillion

According to IMF forecasts, only 21 countries will generate a nominal GDP of over $1 trillion by 2026. The top ten such economies are, according to the cited source: USA ($32.37 trillion), China ($20.85 trillion), Germany ($5.45 trillion), Japan ($4.38 trillion), United Kingdom ($4.26 trillion), India ($4.15 trillion), France ($3.59 trillion), Italy ($2.73 trillion), Russia ($2.65 trillion), Brazil ($2.63 trillion).

Switzerland and Poland are in the last two places in the ranking (20th and 21st), with a GDP of around $1.1 trillion, which makes them the smallest trillion-dollar economies that Musk could surpass.

GDP vs. wealth

GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country in a single year, while net worth reflects the accumulated value of a person's assets, after deducting debt. Even so, the GDP/wealth comparison paints a striking picture. Rather than suggesting that Musk's wealth is "worth more than” a country, the comparison shows that his estimated wealth now exceeds the value of everything that many nations are expected to produce in a year.

What Elon Musk's net worth includes

Elon Musk became a trillionaire with the SpaceX IPO earlier this month. However, since the listing, the price of SpaceX shares has been volatile. This means that Musk's net worth also fluctuates considerably, roughly between $950 billion and $1.4 trillion.

This month, Elon Musk said, according to Reuters, that SpaceX could record revenue of $ 1 trillion by 2030. Last year, SpaceX's sales rose 33% to $ 18.67 billion, with Starlink (a constellation of satellites built by SpaceX) responsible for about 60% of the total. But the merger with xAI - a subsidiary of SpaceX, which operates in the fields of artificial intelligence and social networks, and which is in financial difficulties, pushed the company to a net loss of $ 4.94 billion last year, from a profit of $ 791 million in 2024.

In this context, some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company's expansion. Goldman Sachs estimates that SpaceX's revenue will exceed $ 470 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley believes that it will reach $ 330 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

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