Europe strengthens its cyber defense with dedicated funding for digital security companies

Versiunea în limba română

A total of 121 applications submitted by companies and consortia specialized in cybersecurity have been evaluated within CYSSDE, an initiative funded by the European Union, announces the Romanian Digitalization Authority (ADR). The high interest demonstrates both the increase in cyber risks and the urgent need for innovative protection solutions in sectors essential for society and the economy.

• Program objective

CYSSDE aims to identify qualified experts and organizations in Europe that can test the digital security of companies and devices, with a focus on: critical infrastructure operators, equipment manufacturers in high-risk sectors, essential service providers, small and medium-sized enterprises in the European Union.

The main goal is to discover vulnerabilities before they are exploited by cyber attackers, reducing the risks of service disruption or compromising the reputation of organizations.

• What companies are looking for

According to ADR, the greatest interest was for: penetration testing and vulnerability assessments of applications, network and API testing. In contrast, sectors such as space technology, water delivery, the food industry and manufacturing attracted relatively lower interest, although they are also exposed to significant cyber threats.

• Deficit of security experts

The large number of applications also confirms the acute shortage of cybersecurity specialists. More and more companies realize that they cannot afford to ignore digital risks and are turning to external expertise to strengthen their systems.

Following the evaluation, ten projects considered the most promising were selected for funding, each of which could receive up to 200,000 euros. The selection was made based on: the degree of innovation, alignment with the program objectives, the potential to improve the security of digital products and services compliant with the NIS2 Directive. CYSSDE aims to finance at least 20 cybersecurity testing projects, with a total budget of 4 million euros. The next call will be launched in January 2026.

The initiative is part of the broader EU strategy, through programs such as Digital Europe, but also through regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act and the NIS2 Directive, which put pressure on organizations to take cybersecurity seriously.

In our country, NCC Romania is a direct beneficiary of the call for national competence centers, contributing to promoting funding opportunities for Romanian organizations interested in CYSSDE projects.

The massive response to the CYSSDE call confirms that cyber threats are no longer a problem of the future, but a reality of the present. Europe is trying to strengthen its defenses by funding innovation and strengthening a network of experts capable of protecting critical infrastructure and companies from attacks that can paralyze entire economies.