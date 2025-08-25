European wine and spirits exporters expect huge losses

Versiunea în limba română

The European Commission has announced that the 15% tariff imposed by the US will also have to be paid by European wine and spirits producers, which will have negative effects on them, but also on farmers on the old continent, according to an article published on Friday by the Eractiv website. European officials in Brussels have not managed to obtain a derogation for these emblematic products, although negotiations are ongoing and there is still hope for a compromise. France, Italy and other member states have reacted promptly, emphasizing that the losses could be considerable, with a direct impact on thousands of producers and on the international competitiveness of these traditional brands. For example, for wine exports from Italy to the US (a country where a quarter of Italian wine exports globally reach), the losses that producers will record as a result of the new customs tariff are estimated to exceed two billion euros annually, a figure that could affect the entire agricultural and economic structure of the region.

The sector is vital for Europe: in 2024, wine and spirits exports to the US exceeded 9 billion euros, of which almost 5 billion euros were for wine alone, the American market being by far the most important for European producers. Official reactions were not long in coming. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic claims that a possible adjustment of this tariff is not excluded, especially since negotiations between European and American officials have not been concluded and that there are ways in which the pressure on these sectors can be reduced.

However, caution and the lack of firm guarantees leave exporters in a state of uncertainty. Industry organizations, such as the French Federation of Wine and Spirit Exporters or SpiritsEUROPE, have sent a message of disappointment and accused Brussels of a "missed opportunity” to demonstrate a real commitment to fair trade.

The context becomes even more complex in light of the concessions that the European Union has already granted. The joint declaration provides for preferential access for a wide range of American agricultural and marine products, but clearly excludes sensitive European sectors such as poultry, beef, sugar and ethanol. Even so, critical voices, such as the Farm Europe think tank, warn that European officials in Brussels have failed to effectively defend agricultural interests and that, if this is the starting point for future negotiations, European agriculture risks losing ground in relation to its global partners.

The European defense industry has not escaped uncertainties either, according to the cited source. Although the common framework caps US tariffs at 15% on a number of European products and includes exemptions for aircraft and spare parts, the defence sector remains exposed. Officials in Brussels have confirmed that European defence equipment will not benefit from exemptions, while Washington is simultaneously seeking to strengthen its sales of weapons and high-tech systems on the European market. President Donald Trump has already stressed that the Union is committed to significantly increasing purchases of US military equipment, but the lack of details and the European Commission's competence in this area, which is strictly within the national sphere, is amplifying anxiety and fuelling suspicions.

Beyond the figures and declarations, the stakes are strategic: transatlantic trade relations are at a crossroads. Europe risks losing influence and competitiveness at a time when the global market is becoming increasingly aggressive and traditional partners are defending their interests more and more fiercely. Wine, spirits and defence equipment are just the tip of the iceberg in an economic conflict that is questioning the trade balance between the two sides of the Atlantic. Without quick and concrete solutions, European exporters could suffer not only major financial losses but also a strategic setback in the face of international competition, at a time when every percentage point of market share counts.