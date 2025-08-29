Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Firearms in Self-Defense: Heated Debates and the Cruel Reality

O.D.
English Section / 29 august

Firearms in Self-Defense: Heated Debates and the Cruel Reality

Versiunea în limba română

In the United States, the topic of using firearms for self-defense remains one of the most controversial. According to the latest data, there are approximately 112 million gun owners, and annually, millions of Americans declare that they use their gun to protect themselves. An analysis on this topic was published by Zero Hedge.

Millions of self-defense cases per year

Studies show huge differences in the actual number of self-defense cases with firearms in the US. Estimates range from 60,000 to 2.5 million incidents annually. The average reported between 1990 and 2023 is 1.82 million cases, which is more than the number of violent crimes reported during the same period. Additionally, 62.7 million Americans carry guns outside of their homes, primarily for self-defense. Other relevant data: 3% of gun owners use them for self-defense annually (according to high estimates); In 2018, at least 2.3% of gun homicides were "justified”; 29% of Americans say they have been victims of crime, but only 42% report these incidents to the police.

Laws vary by state

Examples like Indiana show that "Stand Your Ground” laws (which allow the use of a gun without the obligation to retreat from danger) have changed the way crimes are classified. In January 2024, more than three-quarters of homicides in that state were considered cases of self-defense. However, studies do not fully support the idea that these laws lead to an increase in crime, according to Zero Hedge. On the contrary, 75% of states that have introduced such regulations have seen decreases in violent crime victimization.

A Reality That Is Hard to Measure

Defining self-defense precisely remains a challenge. For some researchers, simply drawing a gun in the face of a threat falls into this category, while others consider only incidents involving active attackers. This lack of uniformity explains the major discrepancies between official studies, surveys, and media reports. For example, the Gun Violence Archive recorded only 3,165 cases between 2014 and 2023, based exclusively on newspaper articles.

Statistics on the use of firearms in self-defense remain a disputed area among experts, politicians, and the public. What is certain is that, in America, guns continue to be perceived as both a symbol of individual freedom and a means of survival in the face of crime.

