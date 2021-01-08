Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
FLORIN CÎŢU:''Circulă un fake news despre o scrisoare a Comisiei Europene pentru Ministerul Finanţelor''

G.U.
Politică / 08 ianuarie

''Circulă un fake news despre o scrisoare a Comisiei Europene pentru Ministerul Finanţelor''

Premierul Florin Cîţu a afirmat astăzi pe pagina personală de Facebook că de câteva zile circulă un fake news despre o scrisoare a Comisiei Europene pentru Ministerul Finanţelor, precizând că documentul este în limba engleză iar acest lucru este o barieră pentru PSD.''

''PSD continuă campania de fake news'' a adăugat Florin Cîţu.

Ce apare în scrisoare:

1. "According to our analysis, the large general government deficit and rapidly growing debt ratio are largely the result of policy decisions adopted by România before the COVID-19 outbreak.".

Adică - deficitul de anul trecut în mare parte se datorează cheltuielilor generate de pandemie. Simplu.

2. These decisions include the pro-cyclical fiscal policy between 2016 and 2018, when the government deficit was close to 3% of GDP notwithstanding a favourable economic situation, aş well aş the large unfunded pension increases that lead to a permanent increase în the budget deficit.

În traducere pentru PSD - în loc să aveţi surplus bugetar în perioada 2016-2018 v-aţi bătut joc de economie. Mai mult aţi adoptat o lege a pensiilor care nu avea finanţarea asigurată.

3. The Commission will reassess România's budgetary situation în spring 2021 and, if appropriate, will propose new steps under the EDP.

CE aşteaptă până în primăvară, după ce aprobăm bugetul, pentru a avea o opinie despre situaţia economică a României.

4. This corrective action need not and should not undermine the necessary efforts to support the health system and the economy în order to effectively combat the pandemic and its economic and social consequences. Aş highlighted în our previous letter to Minister of Public Finance Cîtu of 19 September 2020, the measures to support the recovery throughout 2021 should be tailored to România's specific situation and should be well-targeted and temporary.

Adică, da, vă susţinem să luaţi măsuri, să reduceţi semnificativ defictul bugetar, dar înţelegem că încă suntem în pandemie şi este nevoie de cheltuieli suplimentare pentru sănătate.

5. We would welcome further efforts by the Government to limit any structural negative budgetary impact of the measures taken. At the same time, România should avoid introducing new measures with a permanent negative impact on the budget balance.

FOARTE IMPORTANT. Mai clar de atât nu se putea. CE susţine eforturile guvernului pentru reformă (am anunţat deja o parte din măsuri şi mai urmează altele) şi nu susţine măsuri care reduc permantent veniturile bugetare sau cresc permanent cheltuielile bugetare. Am zis că nu voi accepta astfel de măsuri şi este bine că şi CE susţine acest lucru public'', a scris Florin Cîţu pe Facebook.

Premierul a precizat că ''altfel arată acum scrisoarea de la CE pentru Ministerul Finanţelor. Anul 2021 este un an în care începem să corectăm 30 de ani de măsuri populiste, împotriva românilor. Repunem România pe drumul dezvoltării economice sustenabile.''

