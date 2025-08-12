Grindeanu, a clear message for the Corlăţean candidate: "We are not weakening the PSD in this pre-congress period"

Versiunea în limba română

Sorin Grindeanu, the interim president of the PSD, declared yesterday, after the meeting of the party's National Political Bureau, that the date of the congress has not yet been set, but it will take place this fall, and welcomed the entry of Titus Corlăţean into the race for the PSD leadership.

However, Grindeanu issued a warning to the first announced candidate for the PSD leadership: "Titus is an old comrade. I remember that 20 years ago I supported him to be secretary general. He was part of several governments, he is a colleague that I respect and it is good that there is competition in the PSD. It is very good that there is competition in the PSD. I hope that during this pre-congress period the discussions do not lead to the weakening of the party. The PSD must hold these internal debates without being attacked."

His statements come just a day after Titus Corlăţean, a senator and former foreign minister, officially announced that he would run for the PSD leadership, arguing that the party urgently needs credibility, relaunch and professional leadership.

"I have made the decision to run. I am not alone, there are many colleagues who share my project. The party needs well-trained people, with diplomas on the table,” said Corlăţean, who dismissed rumors that he had made this decision after several meetings with Victor Ponta. He accused the PSD of becoming "an amorphous world” in which decisions are made by leaders without consulting members and denounced the fact that in the current government, social democrats do not matter, USR being, in fact, the main governing party.

Corlăţean criticized the PSD's lack of reaction to important decisions taken in the coalition, such as those in education, and even questioned the opportunity to join the current Bolojan government, which he did not support. His attacks also indirectly targeted Sorin Grindeanu and Marcel Ciolacu, whom he considers responsible for major failures, including the loss of 1.5 million votes and the failure to reach the second round of the presidential election.

"The internal life of the party has disappeared, the departments no longer function, they have become clientelistic and mediocrity, and credibility has collapsed," emphasized Senator Titus Corlăţean.

The only social-democratic leader who has already announced his candidacy for the PSD leadership, at the congress that will take place this fall, has already received public support from the mayor of Buzău, Constantin Toma, who announced that he is part of his team and harshly criticized the current leadership for four consecutive lost elections, for the PSD's collapse to 13% voting intention according to the most recent polls and for the disastrous management of the country's problems.