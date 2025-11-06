Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Hong Kong tops global IPO fundraising

A.V.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Hong Kong tops global IPO fundraising

80 initial public offerings (IPOs) in January-October 2025, raising over $26 billion

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recorded 80 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first ten months of this year, raising over $26 billion, making the city the world's largest IPO fundraiser, according to recent statements by John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Global Times reported.

Hong Kong's financial markets remain buoyant despite the uncertain global outlook. The Hong Kong stock market has risen by over 30% since the start of the year, while the average daily trading volume has exceeded $32 billion, almost double that of last year, according to John Lee.

His remarks were made in a speech he delivered at the 2025 Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit, held this week in Hong Kong.

About 300 global financial leaders, including more than 100 corporate executives, gathered in Hong Kong for this year's summit, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

"After three years, I am proud to say that Hong Kong is now shining on the global stage, radiating prosperity, confidence and much-needed reassurance,” said John Lee.

To maintain the momentum of IPO fundraising, Hong Kong authorities are implementing reforms to the listing system, allowing foreign companies to finance themselves, enhancing trading efficiency and risk management, and promoting the trading of shares in yuan.

John Lee stressed the HKSAR's commitment to making Hong Kong a global hub for digital assets, noting: "Hong Kong is working with regulators on a future-proof regime, which is essential to enable the healthy and sustainable development of digital assets in Hong Kong. The city also provides a testing ground for promising fintech applications in controlled environments.”

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to set up office in Hong Kong

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) announced its plan to set up an office in Hong Kong on Monday to meet its growing business needs in the city.

John Lee noted that as a member of the AIIB, Hong Kong "will do its utmost to support the establishment of an office, which will include capital markets, professional services and diversified products.” He also said the authority "will assist the AIIB in project financing, bond issuance, investment management and more.”

