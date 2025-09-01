Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Hundreds of intellectuals demand an end to austerity in education

O.D.
English Section / 1 septembrie

Hundreds of intellectuals demand an end to austerity in education

Versiunea în limba română

Over 300 teachers, researchers, artists and journalists from the country and the diaspora have signed the public letter "Stop austerity in education - 5 principles for the reconstruction of the education system in Romania”, a civic appeal calling on the government to abandon the policies of cuts and mergers and to treat education as a national priority.

Education, the foundation of democracy

The initiators of the document point out that education cannot be reduced "to an accounting calculation”. They state that current measures, such as merging schools, reducing staff and overcrowding classes, do not bring real savings, but on the contrary, generate huge social and economic costs in the long term. "It is not efficient to reduce the risk of insolvency by generating even greater problems through cuts in education. This government approach leads to an even more disastrous amplification of the crisis,” warn the signatories.

Five principles for the reconstruction of Romanian schools

The appeal proposes a strategic vision for the reform of education, based on five fundamental principles: Education - national priority, foundation of democracy and sustainable development; The State - guarantor of equal access, so that no child is left behind;

Correct financing: minimum 6% of GDP for education and 1% for research; Convergence with European standards, through access to values, culture and real support for students and teachers (school after school and hot meals for all); Reconstruction of the status of teachers, with competitive salaries, legislative stability and social recognition.

Unprecedented education crisis

The signatories point out that Romania allocates just over 3% of GDP to education, while the European average is over 5%. One in four children drop out of school before high school, and the percentage of higher education graduates is among the lowest in the EU.

Meanwhile, teachers are leaving the system and young people are avoiding teaching careers due to low salaries and instability. "Austerity in education does not save money; on the contrary, it produces social, economic and democratic costs in the long term,” the document states.

A civic alliance for the future of Romania

The open letter was signed by numerous personalities from various fields: writers Gabriela Adameşteanu, Mircea Cărtărescu, Lavinia Branişte and Alex Tocilescu, directors Radu Jude, Bogdan Mureşanu, Monica Stan and Emanuel Pârvu, producer Ada Solomon, actors Andi Vasluianu, Lia Bugnar, Katia Pascariu and Alex Bogdan, as well as artists Lia and Dan Perjovschi, cultural manager Corina Şuteu. The initiators emphasize that this civic movement has no political affiliation, but represents a manifesto for school, for democracy and for the future of Romania.

