Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Infinity wants to sell Argus Constanta and Comcereal Tulcea

A.I.
English Section / 27 august

Infinity wants to sell Argus Constanta and Comcereal Tulcea

Versiunea în limba română

Infinity Capital Investments has reached an agreement with Bulgarian company Buildcom Eood for a potential transfer of all shares held by Infinity in Argus and, indirectly, of shares held by Argus in Comcereal Tulcea, according to a report by the Constanta-based oil producer published yesterday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

"The completion of the agreement depends on the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals from the competent authorities in Romania,” the stock exchange report states.

Infinity Capital Investments owns 91.4% of Argus Constanta, which in turn owns 95.4% of Comcereal Tulcea. Argus's stock market valuation amounts to about 64 million lei, while the stock market valuation of Comcereal Tulcea - a company whose shares are suspended from trading - is 52 million lei.

The price per share in the transaction with Buildcom Eood will be determined by adjusting the amount of 14.5 million euros, adjusted according to the financial situation of Argus and Comcereal on the last day of the month preceding the moment when the contractual conditions will be met or when they are waived. The adjustments are made by reference to Argus' net debts, working capital and operating expenses for the period July 1 - August 31, 2025, but not more than 400,000 euros per month, according to reports from the BVB.

"The resulting amount will be divided by the number of shares held by Infinity, and the resulting price per share in euros will then be converted into lei using the EUR/RON exchange rate published by the National Bank of Romania on the date three business days prior to the date on which the shares will be transferred to the market," the stock exchange also mentions.

For illustrative purposes only and based on a net debt of 14.96 million lei and an adjusted working capital of 2.11 million lei as of June 30, 2025, the calculation formula would result in a price per share of 1.85 lei.

"This calculation is based on Argus' historical financial data and no one may base their decision to invest or any other decision in relation to Argus shares on such a calculation. Given that the effective implementation depends on the fulfillment of certain suspensive conditions set forth in the agreement, there is no guarantee that the transaction contemplated in the agreement will be concluded or that it will be executed at the indicative price mentioned above,” according to the BVB report.

Also on August 25, Argus entered into a non-exclusive processing agreement with Oliva AD, an affiliate of Buildcom Eood, for the processing of sunflower seeds and the production of crude sunflower oil.

Argus operates in the field of vegetable oils and fats production, with its main activity being the manufacture and sale of crude and refined sunflower oils and fats, feed meal, fatty acids. Buildcom Eood, established in 1994, is one of the most important Bulgarian companies involved in international trade in agricultural products, such as wheat, corn, barley, peas, rapeseed, sunflower, etc. Buildcom is affiliated with Oliva AD, the largest producer of crude and refined sunflower oil in Bulgaria.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 august
Ediţia din 27.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0552
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3437
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3905
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.7734

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb