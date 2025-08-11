Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Information Technology Industry Has the Biggest Growth of U.S. Businesses

A.V.
English Section / 11 august

Information Technology Industry Has the Biggest Growth of U.S. Businesses

Versiunea în limba română

Business creation in America has grown by 19% over the past five years, with new tech startups launching at the fastest pace.

A visualcapitalist.com analysis shows that, over the past three decades, small businesses have generated about 60% of new jobs in the U.S., serving as a critical pillar of the economy. However, a significant portion of this growth has been driven by a small group of firms.

The cited source highlights business expansion by industry, based on data from JPMorgan Asset Management. According to them, the information industry recorded a 58% growth rate between December 2019 and September 2024, three times the national average, in new business start-ups since the end of 2019. In addition, it ranks as one of the top two sectors that will drive real US GDP growth in 2025. In particular, software publishing companies recorded one of the fastest growth rates in the number of start-ups of all industries between 2019 and 2024, followed by data processing, hosting and related activities. With a 32% increase in the number of new companies, professional and business services recorded the second highest expansion, according to the data. Meanwhile, education and health services recorded a 25% increase, ranking third. The following sectors are: service provision (+20%), other services (+18%), financial activities (+18%), construction (+14%), manufacturing (+13%), goods production (+12%), leisure and hospitality (+11%), trade, transportation and utilities (+7%), natural resources and mining (+4%).

It is worth noting that new business registration applications averaged 240,000 each month in 2024 - 50% more than in 2019. In addition, the share of entrepreneurship among women and people of color remained near record levels.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

11 august
Ediţia din 11.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0711
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3561
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3913
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8585
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur476.2885

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb