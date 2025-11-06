Ministry of Education - measures to equalize opportunities in the 2026 national exams for students with disabilities

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) has published a new procedure on ensuring adapted exam conditions for students with visual impairments, hearing impairments or neurodevelopmental disorders who will take the National Assessment and Baccalaureate in 2026. The document aims to guarantee equal access to education and assessment, in accordance with the principles of school inclusion and the legislation on the rights of people with disabilities. According to the ministry, the procedure aims to adapt the exam conditions according to the specific needs of each student, so that they can demonstrate the skills acquired under fair conditions, without being disadvantaged by the type of deficiency or disorder they suffer from. Parents or legal representatives of students must submit a written request to the management of the educational unit, requesting the adaptation of the exam conditions. For the National Assessment, the application must usually be submitted before the simulation, but no later than June 12, 2026. For the Baccalaureate, the application must also be made before the simulation of the written tests, but no later than the deadline for candidates to register, as provided for in the official calendar.

The application must be accompanied by supporting documents, such as: school and professional orientation certificate; certificate of disability classification; A5 certificate issued by the specialist doctor; or a medical certificate issued by the county medical commission or the Bucharest Municipality for school-professional orientation. The application will be valid for both simulations and the actual exams. In the event of changes in the student's medical situation, parents or adult students may submit a new application, respecting the established deadlines.

The adaptation measures will be established depending on the individual particularities and the type of deficiency. These include: additional exam time; the use of accessible printed materials (Braille or large print); the presence of a sign language interpreter; ensuring a quiet environment free from disruptive stimuli; the possibility of taking tests in digital format, orally or through assistive devices. The students targeted are those with visual impairments, hearing impairments, autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), intellectual developmental disorders, specific learning disabilities (SLDs) or other medically recognized neurodevelopmental disorders. Through this procedure, the Ministry of Education states that it aims not only to adapt exams, but also to promote a culture of inclusion, so that all students, regardless of their difficulties, benefit from the same opportunities to demonstrate their knowledge.

According to data from previous years, thousands of students in Romania face various types of disorders or deficiencies every year that can affect school performance under standardized conditions. The adaptation of exams is thus an essential step towards a fair and modern assessment, aligned with international standards in the field of inclusive education.