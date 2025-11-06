Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Education - measures to equalize opportunities in the 2026 national exams for students with disabilities

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

Ministry of Education - measures to equalize opportunities in the 2026 national exams for students with disabilities

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) has published a new procedure on ensuring adapted exam conditions for students with visual impairments, hearing impairments or neurodevelopmental disorders who will take the National Assessment and Baccalaureate in 2026. The document aims to guarantee equal access to education and assessment, in accordance with the principles of school inclusion and the legislation on the rights of people with disabilities. According to the ministry, the procedure aims to adapt the exam conditions according to the specific needs of each student, so that they can demonstrate the skills acquired under fair conditions, without being disadvantaged by the type of deficiency or disorder they suffer from. Parents or legal representatives of students must submit a written request to the management of the educational unit, requesting the adaptation of the exam conditions. For the National Assessment, the application must usually be submitted before the simulation, but no later than June 12, 2026. For the Baccalaureate, the application must also be made before the simulation of the written tests, but no later than the deadline for candidates to register, as provided for in the official calendar.

The application must be accompanied by supporting documents, such as: school and professional orientation certificate; certificate of disability classification; A5 certificate issued by the specialist doctor; or a medical certificate issued by the county medical commission or the Bucharest Municipality for school-professional orientation. The application will be valid for both simulations and the actual exams. In the event of changes in the student's medical situation, parents or adult students may submit a new application, respecting the established deadlines.

The adaptation measures will be established depending on the individual particularities and the type of deficiency. These include: additional exam time; the use of accessible printed materials (Braille or large print); the presence of a sign language interpreter; ensuring a quiet environment free from disruptive stimuli; the possibility of taking tests in digital format, orally or through assistive devices. The students targeted are those with visual impairments, hearing impairments, autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), intellectual developmental disorders, specific learning disabilities (SLDs) or other medically recognized neurodevelopmental disorders. Through this procedure, the Ministry of Education states that it aims not only to adapt exams, but also to promote a culture of inclusion, so that all students, regardless of their difficulties, benefit from the same opportunities to demonstrate their knowledge.

According to data from previous years, thousands of students in Romania face various types of disorders or deficiencies every year that can affect school performance under standardized conditions. The adaptation of exams is thus an essential step towards a fair and modern assessment, aligned with international standards in the field of inclusive education.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0851
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4290
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4608
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7690
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur565.0116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
immromania.eu
world-nuclear-exhibition.com
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb