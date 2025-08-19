Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Ministry of Education reduces the risk of penalty by renegotiating PNRR projects

O.D.
English Section / 19 august

Ministry of Education reduces the risk of penalty by renegotiating PNRR projects

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) announces that, following the renegotiations conducted by the Government with the European Commission (EC), only those projects from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) that have a high degree of maturity and can be completed by August 31, 2026, have been retained. The decision significantly reduces the risk of penalty for Romania, from approximately 1.7 billion euros to 718 million euros.

17 investments and 7 reforms underway

According to the MEC, the institution is currently managing 17 investments and 7 reforms, with a total allocated value of 3.285 billion euros for the period 2021-2026. The analysis carried out this year together with the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) and EC representatives showed that, without renegotiation, some of the targets and milestones were at risk of non-fulfilment, which would have led to massive losses for Romania.

Only viable projects remain in the PNRR

Following discussions, the MEC kept in the PNRR only projects with a real degree of maturity, which can be implemented on time and which can fully absorb the funds allocated through grants. The other projects, considered high-risk, will be transferred to other sources of financing.

A relevant case is Investment 15 - ONLINE School, initially financed through the loan component of the PNRR. It has already been redirected to an alternative source - the Smart Growth, Digitalization and Financial Instruments Program (PoCIDIF) -, where it will benefit from non-reimbursable financing.

Objective: full absorption and avoidance of sanctions

The Ministry emphasizes that the renegotiation measure was essential to focus on feasible projects and to avoid losing huge amounts due to failure to meet the assumed milestones. Thus, the MEC strategy aims to maximize the absorption of European funds and, at the same time, ensure the efficient implementation of reforms and investments in education by 2026.

