Ministry of Health and UNSAR, partnership for a national prevention and screening strategy

The Ministry of Health and the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of Romania (UNSAR) held a strategic meeting, aimed at laying the foundations for the first National Strategy for screening and prevention by pathologies for the next five years. The meeting marks a historic moment in the field of public health in Romania, being the first time that all relevant actors - public, private sector, professional organizations and civil society - unite in a common framework to build integrated health policies.

• A strategy with major stakes for public health

According to the Ministry of Health, the main goal of this strategy is to reduce inequities in access to prevention and early diagnosis, while ensuring real coverage of the needs of patients throughout the country. The collaboration protocol brings together the expertise of public institutions and the private sector to develop a mixed care model, capable of effectively responding to both epidemiological and financing challenges.

• Private sector expertise, integrated into the public system

Minister Alexandru Rogobete stressed the importance of complementarity between the public and private health systems: "Where public resources are not sufficient, the private system must come to the aid of patients. I strongly believe in this collaboration.” To test the model, a pilot program will be launched in four hospitals in Târgu Mureş, Bistriţa, Vâlcea and Timişoara, where private insurance will be integrated into public services. The goal is to demonstrate that a common approach can increase access to prevention, reduce diagnosis times and improve the quality of care.

• Prevention, at the heart of health policies

The strategy aims to strengthen screening networks, expand testing for the early detection of chronic diseases and increase the level of information of the population. According to the Ministry, the focus will be on early diagnosis, especially for oncological, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. "Patients need to know that they are not alone - we are here, day after day, for them and we will go all the way with these changes. Trust is good for us!", added Minister Rogobete.

• A long-term commitment

This initiative aligns with European trends in the modernization of health systems, by combining public and private resources and expertise. In the next five years, the authorities aim to transform prevention from an option into a mandatory state policy, aimed at reducing the burden of diseases on the medical system and on society.