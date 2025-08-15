Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Health and UNSAR, partnership for a national prevention and screening strategy

O.D.
English Section / 15 august

Ministry of Health and UNSAR, partnership for a national prevention and screening strategy

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Health and the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of Romania (UNSAR) held a strategic meeting, aimed at laying the foundations for the first National Strategy for screening and prevention by pathologies for the next five years. The meeting marks a historic moment in the field of public health in Romania, being the first time that all relevant actors - public, private sector, professional organizations and civil society - unite in a common framework to build integrated health policies.

A strategy with major stakes for public health

According to the Ministry of Health, the main goal of this strategy is to reduce inequities in access to prevention and early diagnosis, while ensuring real coverage of the needs of patients throughout the country. The collaboration protocol brings together the expertise of public institutions and the private sector to develop a mixed care model, capable of effectively responding to both epidemiological and financing challenges.

Private sector expertise, integrated into the public system

Minister Alexandru Rogobete stressed the importance of complementarity between the public and private health systems: "Where public resources are not sufficient, the private system must come to the aid of patients. I strongly believe in this collaboration.” To test the model, a pilot program will be launched in four hospitals in Târgu Mureş, Bistriţa, Vâlcea and Timişoara, where private insurance will be integrated into public services. The goal is to demonstrate that a common approach can increase access to prevention, reduce diagnosis times and improve the quality of care.

Prevention, at the heart of health policies

The strategy aims to strengthen screening networks, expand testing for the early detection of chronic diseases and increase the level of information of the population. According to the Ministry, the focus will be on early diagnosis, especially for oncological, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. "Patients need to know that they are not alone - we are here, day after day, for them and we will go all the way with these changes. Trust is good for us!", added Minister Rogobete.

A long-term commitment

This initiative aligns with European trends in the modernization of health systems, by combining public and private resources and expertise. In the next five years, the authorities aim to transform prevention from an option into a mandatory state policy, aimed at reducing the burden of diseases on the medical system and on society.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 august
Ediţia din 15.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0628
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3331
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3754
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8856
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.5323

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb