Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
Misunderstood in a world they don't understand

Misunderstood in a world they don't understand

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 16 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

Romanian football, always in a crisis of performance, but never scandals, has successfully marked the beginning of a new soap opera. The scene? Miercurea Ciuc. The main character? A team recently promoted to Liga 1, which seems to have done its homework not only tactically, but also symbolically and identitarianly. T-shirts with Greater Hungary are fashionable regardless of the sporting discipline. The mix of politics and sports has always been explosive, and at Miercurea Ciuc, it seems that one cannot exist without the other, and for the opposing galleries, eager for patriotic exhibitions, this is the perfect pretext. So it didn't take long until instead of filter passes we see subliminal messages, alongside goals - flags waved with meaning. The match with Dinamo? A show in which football was, as usual, the decorative figure.

There is a nostalgic air in the stands. It's as if we were back in the 90s, at a hockey match between SC Miercurea Ciuc and Steaua, with the same shouts, the same accusations, the same confusion between nationalism and common sense. Someone, somewhere, forgot to stop the tape, and now we're playing it on loop.

Racism? It's just a "vocal accident". Xenophobia? A "cultural" manifestation. Separatism? A "form of expression". Hooliganism? Passion, sir! All in the name of love - of country, of people, of the glee, of anything, except sports.

Meanwhile, the authorities sit with popcorn in their arms, maybe with 3D glasses, watching the show they have been serenely tolerating for years. Commentators talk about "diversity", galleries about "challenges", and supporters about "identity". Nobody plays football anymore, everyone plays something else.

Hope? It's out of the squad, seriously injured by reality and probably won't even make the bench this season. Common sense is nowhere to be seen. Not in the stands, not in official statements, not in the attitude of those who should separate passion from fanaticism. Instead of a fresh start for a small team that has reached the top, we have a dangerous deja-vu. History is not only repeating itself, but it is doing so without anyone having learned anything from the past.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

16 iulie
Ediţia din 16.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0798
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3475
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4619
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8503
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur469.8706

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb