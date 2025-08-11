Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Motherhood is healing, more children, lower cancer risk

O.D.
English Section / 11 august

Motherhood is healing, more children, lower cancer risk

Women who have given birth to more children have a significantly lower risk of developing certain types of cancer, according to a new study by the Arctic University of Norway (UiT) and cited by the Xinhua news agency. The analysis, one of the most comprehensive of its kind, showed that the risk of breast, ovarian and uterine cancer drops by about 10% after each birth.

A protective effect that increases with the number of births

The research, led by Emeritus Professor Eiliv Lund, revealed that women with six children are almost 50% less likely to develop these types of cancer than those who have never given birth. The phenomenon continues up to 15 children, a threshold previously not reached in any other study. "Our analysis shows a steady decrease in cancer risk with each birth, and the effect extends up to 15 children, which has not been documented in any previous study,” Lund told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

A look back in time for answers

To obtain these results, the research team analyzed massive historical data: the 1960 Norwegian census and the related cancer records of more than 385,000 women born between 1870 and 1915. The period was chosen precisely because, at that time, fertility rates were higher than today, allowing for the study of the impact of a large number of pregnancies.

Why does pregnancy protect against cancer?

According to the researchers, the protective effect is related to hormonal and immunological changes during pregnancy. During this period, the mother's immune system must adapt to accept the fetus, which is genetically different. This immune reset could help reduce the risk of cancer later in life. The patterns observed were almost identical for all three types of cancer analyzed.

Confirmation from specialists

Giske Ursin, director of the Norwegian Cancer Registry, emphasized the uniqueness of the study: "The link between the number of births and reduced cancer risk has been known for a long time, but including women with up to 15 children provides a completely new perspective.” Brage Larsen Sollund, regional director of the Norwegian Cancer Society, praised the research: "This is very interesting research, which helps us improve prevention and treatment strategies.”

A perspective for public health

Although in modern societies women have, on average, fewer children, these results provide important information for understanding the biological mechanisms of cancer prevention and for developing new medical approaches. The study paves the way for further research into how immune and hormonal changes can be replicated or stimulated to protect long-term health.

Ziarul BURSA

11 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 august

