Motorcyclists become ambassadors of life: campaign for organ donation

The National Transplant Agency (ANT), together with representatives of the motorcyclist community, launched the #FearlessDonors campaign, a national manifesto that aims to transform prejudices and bitter jokes about motorcyclists into messages of solidarity and social responsibility. "Motorcyclists are jokingly called organ donors. In a country with the highest rate of road accidents and the lowest rate of organ donation, we believe it is time to stop joking about this," the ANT said in an official statement.

• Launch at the festival, in front of tens of thousands of people

The campaign was officially launched at the LaRock festival, held at the Cantacuzino Domain in Floreşti, Prahova, an event attended by over 50,000 people.

At the #FearlessDonors stand, participants received information about the importance of organ donation and were able to download materials to express their support for the cause.

• Campaign Ambassadors

The first #FearlessDonors ambassadors are big names in the motorcycle community, Charley Ottley and Cristian Hrubaru. They convey a common message: "Romania needs more solidarity when it comes to life. Organ donation should be neither taboo nor a joke, but a humanitarian gesture that is very much needed in our country.”

• Romania, at the bottom of Europe in the number of donors

Official data is alarming: over 4,000 patients are on the waiting lists for a transplant; annually, there are only 85 donors; the donor rate is 4 per 1 million inhabitants, well below the European average of 21 per 1 million. This discrepancy translates into years of waiting and uncertainty for transplant-dependent patients and their families.

• A real chance at life

"We need organ donation to become a natural topic in society and a positive symbol. Every transplanted organ means a saved life, and behind every successful transplant is the generosity of a family that chose to give the most precious gift: a second chance at life,” said Guenadiy Vatachki, executive director of ANT.

The campaign continues through national actions aimed at facilitating open dialogue about organ donation. Those who want to show their support can wear the #FearlessDonors insignia - badges, patches, t-shirts or bandanas - symbols of solidarity and the courage to speak out about a gesture that saves lives.