Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Motorcyclists become ambassadors of life: campaign for organ donation

O.D.
English Section / 21 august

Motorcyclists become ambassadors of life: campaign for organ donation

The National Transplant Agency (ANT), together with representatives of the motorcyclist community, launched the #FearlessDonors campaign, a national manifesto that aims to transform prejudices and bitter jokes about motorcyclists into messages of solidarity and social responsibility. "Motorcyclists are jokingly called organ donors. In a country with the highest rate of road accidents and the lowest rate of organ donation, we believe it is time to stop joking about this," the ANT said in an official statement.

Launch at the festival, in front of tens of thousands of people

The campaign was officially launched at the LaRock festival, held at the Cantacuzino Domain in Floreşti, Prahova, an event attended by over 50,000 people.

At the #FearlessDonors stand, participants received information about the importance of organ donation and were able to download materials to express their support for the cause.

Campaign Ambassadors

The first #FearlessDonors ambassadors are big names in the motorcycle community, Charley Ottley and Cristian Hrubaru. They convey a common message: "Romania needs more solidarity when it comes to life. Organ donation should be neither taboo nor a joke, but a humanitarian gesture that is very much needed in our country.”

Romania, at the bottom of Europe in the number of donors

Official data is alarming: over 4,000 patients are on the waiting lists for a transplant; annually, there are only 85 donors; the donor rate is 4 per 1 million inhabitants, well below the European average of 21 per 1 million. This discrepancy translates into years of waiting and uncertainty for transplant-dependent patients and their families.

A real chance at life

"We need organ donation to become a natural topic in society and a positive symbol. Every transplanted organ means a saved life, and behind every successful transplant is the generosity of a family that chose to give the most precious gift: a second chance at life,” said Guenadiy Vatachki, executive director of ANT.

The campaign continues through national actions aimed at facilitating open dialogue about organ donation. Those who want to show their support can wear the #FearlessDonors insignia - badges, patches, t-shirts or bandanas - symbols of solidarity and the courage to speak out about a gesture that saves lives.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 august
Ediţia din 21.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0611
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3462
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3836
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8679
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur464.7759

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb