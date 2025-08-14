National warning: phone fraud is on the rise

Versiunea în limba română

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) warns that phone fraud attempts, known as "vishing”, have increased in recent times. Cybercriminals are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to appear credible and gain access to data or money.

• How scammers work

According to the DNSC, attackers often present themselves as representatives of a bank, the Police or other public and private institutions. Their goal is to create a state of urgency and fear, convincing the victim that they must act quickly. The method is simple but effective: under the pretext of a "serious problem” - suspicious transactions, compromised accounts, ongoing investigations - the person called is determined to provide confidential data or even transfer money to accounts controlled by scammers.

• DNSC Recommendations to Avoid the Trap

DNSC officials send a clear message: "When something doesn't add up, take action!” Here are the basic rules to protect yourself: "Never give out confidential data over the phone. No legitimate institution asks for authentication codes, passwords, or the CVV code on your card. Never transfer money at the urgent request of an unknown person. Banks will never ask to move funds to a "secure account.” Verify the source of the call. If you have any suspicions, hang up immediately and contact the institution via the official number displayed on its website.”

• A growing phenomenon

"Vishing” frauds have been reported more and more often in recent years, with the increase in digitalization and people's trust in remote communication. Scammers quickly exploit the lack of vigilance and emotional reaction of victims, especially in times of stress. Cybersecurity experts emphasize that digital education is essential to prevent these attacks. Information and warning campaigns, such as the one launched by DNSC, play a crucial role in protecting citizens.

Vishing is a simple but extremely effective fraud method that can affect anyone, regardless of age or experience in the online environment. The only real barrier against these attacks remains vigilance. When faced with a suspicious call, the first step is to stop, take a breath and check before acting.