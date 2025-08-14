Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Oil Terminal's revenue and profit down

A.I.
English Section / 14 august

Oil Terminal's revenue and profit down

Versiunea în limba română

The amount of products transited through the terminal decreased by 23%

Oil Terminal (OIL), the company that operates the oil terminal in the Port of Constanta, reported a 65% decline in net profit in the first half of the year, to 12.8 million lei, while revenues from the provision of services amounted to 184 million lei, down by 20% compared to those reported in the first six months of last year, according to the issuer's report published yesterday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

The decline was caused by the reduction in the amount of products handled through the oil terminal, compared to the first half of last year. Crude oil volumes decreased by 26% to 1.85 million tonnes, while diesel volumes decreased by 18% to 1.63 million tonnes. Chemical volumes decreased by 48% to 245 million tonnes, while total product volumes were 3.95 million tonnes, 23% lower than in the first six months of last year.

The regulated tariffs charged by the company in the first half of 2025 for crude oil, diesel, biodiesel and gasoline services are those approved by ANRM in December 2023 and in force since January 2024.

Personnel expenses amounted to almost 85 million lei, 9% more than in the first six months of last year, while depreciation expenses were 15 million lei, 21% higher than those incurred in the period January-June 2024. In contrast, other operating expenses decreased by 38%, to 44.6 million lei.

The Oil Terminal company is composed of three warehouses, with a total storage capacity of approximately 1.1 million cubic meters, of which: North Platform Section - warehouse decommissioned; Port Platform Section, located in Port Berth 69, with a storage capacity of approximately 103,000 cubic meters, intended for storing petroleum products and liquid chemical products; South Platform Section, capacity of approximately 968,000 cubic meters, used for storing crude oil, gasoline, diesel, fuel oil.

The Romanian State owns, through the Ministry of Energy, 87.7% of the port operator in Constanta, whose stock market valuation amounts to approximately 350 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

14 august
Ediţia din 14.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0633
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3173
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3791
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8596
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.1788

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb