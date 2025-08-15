Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Orsova Shipyard halved its profitability

A.I.
English Section / 15 august

Orsova Shipyard halved its profitability

A ship scheduled to be completed and delivered in the first half of the year was delivered to the customer at the end of July 2025 due to supply chain delays, according to the company

Orsova Shipyard concluded contracts worth 31 million euros last month for the construction of seven river vessels

River vessel manufacturer Orsova Shipyard reported a net profit of 2.5 million lei in the first half of this year, down 52% compared to the first half of last year, as operating income depreciated by 12.4%, to 48.2 million lei, according to the issuer's report published yesterday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

"In this semester, two ships were completed and delivered to intra-community partners, namely a 135-meter tanker and a 135-meter passenger ship. We note that a passenger ship, scheduled to be completed and delivered in the first semester, was delivered to the intra-community customer at the end of July 2025 due to delays in the supply chain, but the ship's execution degree was about 95% on June 30, 2025," the company's report states.

Revenues from operating activities were mainly generated by ship production in Orşova, respectively 75.7%. Service provision (repairs), the volume of which decreased by 27.9% compared to the previous period, reaching a share of 11.2%, were mainly carried out at the Agigea branch, the report also states.

Operating expenses amounted to 45.9 million lei, 6.7% lower than in the first six months of last year, as inventory expenses decreased by 20.2% to 13.9 million lei. Depreciation and amortization expenses were 2.7 million lei, 16% lower than in the first half of last year, while other expenses increased by 22.3% to 10.8 million lei. Operating income amounted to 2.3 million lei, 61% lower than in the first six months of last year, to which was added a gain of almost 0.9 million lei from financial activities.

Last month, the Orşova Shipyard concluded seven contracts for the construction of seven river vessels, worth a total of 31 million euros, with deliveries to be made in 2026 and 2027. Sea Container Services and Longshield Investment Group (formerly SIF Muntenia) each own 47% of the Orşova-based river vessel manufacturer, whose stock market valuation is around 105 million lei.

