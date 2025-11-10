Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Revolution in oncology: A drug redesigned with nanotechnology kills cancer cells 20,000 times more effectively

O.D.
English Section / 10 noiembrie

Revolution in oncology: A drug redesigned with nanotechnology kills cancer cells 20,000 times more effectively

Versiunea în limba română

A new medical discovery could rewrite the future of cancer treatments. A team of scientists from Northwestern University (United States) announced the development of a chemotherapy drug redesigned with nanotechnology, which kills cancer cells 20,000 times more effectively than its classic form - without harming healthy tissues. The revolutionary results were recently published in the prestigious scientific journal ACS Nano and open the way to a new era in oncology treatments: structural nanomedicine, an emerging branch that designs drugs at the molecular level, to precisely control how they interact with the body. The researchers chose to redesign a well-known drug - 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu) - which has been used for decades to treat several types of cancer, but which has low efficiency and high toxicity.

Using spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, the specialists reconfigured the molecular structure of the drug, making it much more soluble, more precise and significantly safer. The new formula is made up of spherical nanostructures covered with a dense layer of DNA, in which the active molecule is located. Thanks to this design, cancer cells "recognize” and naturally absorb the drug, which then releases the active substance directly inside the tumor cell. "Basically, we have transformed a classic, toxic and unstable molecule into a precision weapon against cancer,” the Northwestern team explains in a press release.

Spectacular laboratory results

In tests on mice with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the drug in the form of SNA demonstrated a 12.5-fold higher uptake into tumor cells and a 20,000-fold higher killing efficiency compared to 5-Fu in its conventional form. At the same time, the progression of the disease was slowed down by 59 times, and healthy tissues showed no signs of damage - a remarkable result for a cytostatic treatment. "If the data are confirmed in humans, we could talk about an era of much more effective oncology treatments, with better response rates and minimal side effects,” said Professor Chad A. Mirkin, the lead author of the study and one of the global pioneers of nanomedicine. The concept of spherical nucleic acid (SNA), invented by Professor Mirkin himself, is based on the use of DNA as a building block for drugs. By controlling molecular shape, size and density, scientists can direct treatments precisely to target cells, with almost no side effects. This method paves the way for "smart” drugs that can act only where they are needed - an approach that could revolutionize oncology, as well as treatments for neurodegenerative, infectious and autoimmune diseases. The US researchers now plan to expand their testing to larger animal models, with the next step being to test the therapy in human clinical trials. Seven SNA-based therapies are already in clinical trials, and the success of this project could speed up the approval process for a new generation of drugs. If these promising results are confirmed in clinical trials, chemotherapy could become, for the first time, a true precision therapy that kills cancer without killing the patient. For millions of people around the world who live in fear of the devastating effects of cancer treatments, the news from Northwestern offers a genuine reason for hope.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie
Ediţia din 10.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0860
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4037
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4550
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7723
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur567.2995

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
immromania.eu
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb