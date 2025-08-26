Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Romania and the Republic of Moldova launch 62 joint research projects

O.D.
English Section / 26 august

Romania and the Republic of Moldova launch 62 joint research projects

Versiunea în limba română

Romania and the Republic of Moldova are strengthening their scientific partnership by launching 62 bilateral research projects, with a total value of 10 million euros, announced the Ministers of Education and Research Daniel David and Dan Perciun. The initiative was presented at the Researchers' Forum, under the heading "Stronger Together in the European Research Area".

Expanding scientific cooperation

The 62 new projects are added to the 38 already underway, launched in 2023, thus reaching a total of 100 joint research projects.

The budget of 10 million euros is mostly supported by Romania (8 million), while the Republic of Moldova contributes 2 million euros. The projects cover diverse areas, from health and bioeconomy to climate, energy, digitalization, culture and civil security.

A bridge between researchers on both banks of the Prut

"It is a very important initiative for our research system - the creation of these mixed teams and these collaborations between our countries. It opens up access to the research infrastructure in Romania and greater chances for researchers from the Republic of Moldova to attract European funding,” stressed Dan Perciun, Moldovan Minister of Education and Research. In turn, Romanian Minister Daniel David highlighted the strategic nature of the collaboration: "The projects cover different areas - health, culture, climate, energy. If we work together, we put our skills together, we find innovative solutions to current problems.”

Romania's support for education in the Republic of Moldova

In addition to scientific collaboration, Romania continues to provide consistent support for Romanian-language education in the Republic of Moldova. Among the initiatives mentioned by Minister Perciun are: the program for training Romanian language teachers in Russian-language schools, access to online lessons from the EduLib library, school minibuses for rural areas, financing of 4 million euros for a student dormitory in Cahul.

Strategic objective: integration into European research networks

The aim of this bilateral competition is to strengthen the integration of the Republic of Moldova into international scientific networks and to facilitate the two countries' joint access to programs such as Horizon Europe. The interest in the call for projects was high: out of the 290 proposals submitted, 283 were considered eligible, which shows the dynamism of the scientific environment in both countries.

The collaboration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova in the field of research is becoming a strategic instrument of European integration, but also a real chance for researchers to develop projects with impact in areas essential for the common future.

The 100 bilateral projects already launched demonstrate that academic and scientific bridges are as important as economic or political ones in strengthening the special relationship between the two states.

Ziarul BURSA

26 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 august

