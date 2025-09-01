Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Russia expands presence at Belarusian Commodity Exchange

A.V.
English Section / 1 septembrie

Russia expands presence at Belarusian Commodity Exchange

Versiunea în limba română

The value of transactions carried out by Russian participants at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) increased by 26% in January-July 2025 compared to the previous year, said Gherman Puzyrny, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations at BUCE, during discussions with representatives of industrial companies from the Vologda region (Russia), according to BelTA.

According to the cited source, since the beginning of this year, BUCE has accredited 442 Russian companies. Currently, the Russian Federation is represented at BUCE by 4,700 companies from 79 regions. In January-July 2025, companies from 60 Russian federal entities concluded transactions, 12 more than in the same period of 2024.

According to Gherman Puzyrny, Russian business circles are showing increasing interest in the online platform, ensuring a steady increase in transaction volumes.

"In January-July 2025, the volume of transactions made by Russian companies on the BUCE industrial and consumer goods platform increased by 42%,” said Gherman Puzyrny, noting: "Over 70% of all contracts involved imports from Russia, which demonstrates the strong demand for Russian products among Belarusian consumers and the increasing use of the exchange mechanism by Russian manufacturers as an alternative to traditional sales channels. In this regard, we expect that enterprises from the Vologda region will increasingly use this tool to participate in procurement in Belarus and third countries.”

Manufacturers from Vologda region willing to submit offers on BUCE platform

Manufacturers of technological and electrical engineering equipment from the Vologda region have expressed their willingness to submit offers for the sale of their main product range on the BUCE platform. In addition, there are plans to explore the use of transit transactions to organize deliveries of goods manufactured in Vologda to other regions of Russia and to distant countries.

Public Joint Stock Company (OJSC) Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange was established in 2004, with the first trading session taking place in June 2005. BUCE is one of the largest commodity exchanges in Eastern Europe. Its main function is to help Belarusian companies export their products and support foreign companies in entering the Belarusian market. The commodity exchange facilitates trade in metals, timber, agricultural products and a wide range of industrial and consumer goods.

