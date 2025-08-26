Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Russian commerce takes advantage of Alaska summit

O.D.
English Section / 26 august

Russian commerce takes advantage of Alaska summit

Versiunea în limba română

E-commerce platforms Wildberries (WB) and Ozon, the leaders of the online market in Russia, have launched T-shirts and paintings with the image of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, captured during the greeting at the summit in Anchorage, Alaska. A T-shirt costs around 800 rubles (about $10), and paintings with the two leaders walking the red carpet are already available in online stores.

Symbolism of the meeting

The Anchorage summit, held on August 15, 2025, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base, marked the first direct meeting between Putin and Trump after the latter returned to the White House. The discussions lasted almost four hours and were seen as a defining moment for the future dynamics of Russian-American relations, in the context of the war in Ukraine and global geopolitical tensions. According to a recent poll, 68% of Russians believe that the leaders reached an agreement in Alaska, while 28% believe that nothing was agreed. The data reflects a high expectation in Russian society for a possible, even partial, relaxation of relations between Moscow and Washington.

Politics, transformed into a consumer product

The transformation of a diplomatic moment into a selling object shows how the Russian e-commerce industry capitalizes on political symbols for profit. Products inspired by the summit are not just souvenirs, but also signals of a patriotic marketing strategy that relies on Putin's popularity and interest in the relationship with the United States.

A precedent in Russian political culture

This is not the first time that geopolitical events have been turned into a commodity on the Russian market. In the past, images of Putin on horseback, in military uniform or at international meetings have been reproduced on calendars, posters and T-shirts. However, including Trump in this strategy shows an attempt to reinforce the official narrative of a rapprochement between the two leaders.

The commercialization of the Putin-Trump salute in Russia goes beyond the mere production of souvenirs. It reflects the way politics becomes part of cultural consumption, in which international events are packaged and sold as commercial products, but also an indication of how the Russian public projects its expectations into a possible change in relations between Moscow and Washington.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

26 august
Ediţia din 26.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0539
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3207
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3868
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8325
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.7917

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb