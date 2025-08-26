Russian commerce takes advantage of Alaska summit

Versiunea în limba română

E-commerce platforms Wildberries (WB) and Ozon, the leaders of the online market in Russia, have launched T-shirts and paintings with the image of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, captured during the greeting at the summit in Anchorage, Alaska. A T-shirt costs around 800 rubles (about $10), and paintings with the two leaders walking the red carpet are already available in online stores.

• Symbolism of the meeting

The Anchorage summit, held on August 15, 2025, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base, marked the first direct meeting between Putin and Trump after the latter returned to the White House. The discussions lasted almost four hours and were seen as a defining moment for the future dynamics of Russian-American relations, in the context of the war in Ukraine and global geopolitical tensions. According to a recent poll, 68% of Russians believe that the leaders reached an agreement in Alaska, while 28% believe that nothing was agreed. The data reflects a high expectation in Russian society for a possible, even partial, relaxation of relations between Moscow and Washington.

• Politics, transformed into a consumer product

The transformation of a diplomatic moment into a selling object shows how the Russian e-commerce industry capitalizes on political symbols for profit. Products inspired by the summit are not just souvenirs, but also signals of a patriotic marketing strategy that relies on Putin's popularity and interest in the relationship with the United States.

• A precedent in Russian political culture

This is not the first time that geopolitical events have been turned into a commodity on the Russian market. In the past, images of Putin on horseback, in military uniform or at international meetings have been reproduced on calendars, posters and T-shirts. However, including Trump in this strategy shows an attempt to reinforce the official narrative of a rapprochement between the two leaders.

The commercialization of the Putin-Trump salute in Russia goes beyond the mere production of souvenirs. It reflects the way politics becomes part of cultural consumption, in which international events are packaged and sold as commercial products, but also an indication of how the Russian public projects its expectations into a possible change in relations between Moscow and Washington.