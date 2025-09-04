Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Sanction-defying pipeline: Russia, China to build Power of Siberia 2

I.Ghe.
English Section / 4 septembrie

Photo source: www.gazprom-international.com

Photo source: www.gazprom-international.com

Versiunea în limba română

In a move that could have a major impact on the global energy market, Russia and China signed a historic 30-year agreement on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to build and operate the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, a long-delayed project that is now taking on huge strategic significance. Alexei Miller, Gazprom CEO, confirmed to Chinese and international media the agreement reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and said that the memorandum of understanding for the construction of the pipeline had already been signed.

The pipeline will transport about 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Western Siberian reserves to northern China, via Mongolia, and the deal will run for three decades. The price of gas delivered to China will be set by a separate agreement, but it is clear that Beijing gains a significant advantage, given that Russia, largely cut off from the European market due to international sanctions, is forced to sell at lower prices than previously practiced in Europe.

In parallel, Gazprom announced the intensification of deliveries through the already existing Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, put into operation in 2019 as part of a thirty-year contract, a project valued at 400 billion dollars.

The signing of this new memorandum comes at a sensitive moment, marked by threats from the United States of secondary sanctions against any country importing Russian energy, which turns the gesture into a statement of defiance addressed to the West. Experts quoted by the international press emphasize that, after years of negotiations in which China has shown interest but undecided, Beijing is now sending a clear signal of strategic support for Moscow, in a geopolitical context dominated by the war in Ukraine and the BRICS efforts to shape a multipolar world.

The presence of the President of Mongolia (a state that will be crossed by the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline on its way to China), Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, in Beijing and the signing of almost twenty additional agreements confirm the importance of this Russia-Mongolia-China axis, presented by the Russian state press as a warning to the West and a hope for the Global South.

In these conditions, it can be said that Power of Siberia 2 is not just a pipeline, but a geopolitical bridge that marks the reconfiguration of the global energy balance, anchoring Russia and China in a relationship of long-term interdependence, with direct reverberations on the West and on the economic architecture of the emerging multipolar world.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 septembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 septembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

04 septembrie
Ediţia din 04.09.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Sep. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0779
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3548
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4211
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8400
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur494.9452

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
roenergy.eu
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
targuldeturism.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb