Savings of over 4 million lei per year from the directors of five municipal companies

Belt tightening can also start at the top, not just at the bottom, a good example is the reduction in the income of some heads of companies managed by the Bucharest City Hall. The acting mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu, announced the reduction in the compensation of directors and members of the boards of directors of several companies subordinated to the municipality. The measure, applied based on the CGMB Decision no. 185/2025, adopted in June, targets the Bucharest Transport Company, Energetica Servicii SA, Parking Bucharest, Centrul de Sânâtate STB and Eco Igienizare S.A.

According to the mayor, the changes will bring savings of over 4 million lei annually, the equivalent of approximately 350,000 lei per month, to the companies' budgets.

"The funds will be directed to the real needs of the city - infrastructure, transport, quality public services. Any other unnecessary expenses from the capital's budget will be urgently rectified. Every leu saved goes back into projects for Bucharest residents,” Bujduveanu stressed.

• Part of a broader national reform

In addition to the measures taken at the local level, the Government approved the formation of a working group dedicated to the reform of public enterprises, an objective included in the Government Program. It will analyze the situation of state-owned companies, with the aim of reducing the number of members on the boards of directors, reviewing compensation and reducing redundant personnel. The savings could reach staggering figures!