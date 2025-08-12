Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Savings of over 4 million lei per year from the directors of five municipal companies

O.D.
English Section / 12 august

Savings of over 4 million lei per year from the directors of five municipal companies

Versiunea în limba română

Belt tightening can also start at the top, not just at the bottom, a good example is the reduction in the income of some heads of companies managed by the Bucharest City Hall. The acting mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu, announced the reduction in the compensation of directors and members of the boards of directors of several companies subordinated to the municipality. The measure, applied based on the CGMB Decision no. 185/2025, adopted in June, targets the Bucharest Transport Company, Energetica Servicii SA, Parking Bucharest, Centrul de Sânâtate STB and Eco Igienizare S.A.

According to the mayor, the changes will bring savings of over 4 million lei annually, the equivalent of approximately 350,000 lei per month, to the companies' budgets.

"The funds will be directed to the real needs of the city - infrastructure, transport, quality public services. Any other unnecessary expenses from the capital's budget will be urgently rectified. Every leu saved goes back into projects for Bucharest residents,” Bujduveanu stressed.

Part of a broader national reform

In addition to the measures taken at the local level, the Government approved the formation of a working group dedicated to the reform of public enterprises, an objective included in the Government Program. It will analyze the situation of state-owned companies, with the aim of reducing the number of members on the boards of directors, reviewing compensation and reducing redundant personnel. The savings could reach staggering figures!

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

12 august
Ediţia din 12.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0676
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3529
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3765
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8565
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur469.8345

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb