Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Skiing in the heat: Thousands of Shanghai residents take refuge in an indoor resort

O.D.
English Section / 1 septembrie

Skiing in the heat: Thousands of Shanghai residents take refuge in an indoor resort

Versiunea în limba română

Skiing in the heat: Thousands of Shanghai residents take refuge in an indoor resort

Versiunea în limba română

Thousands of people chose to escape the sweltering heat in Shanghai, where temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius, by taking refuge in one of the world's largest indoor ski resorts. According to Reuters, the Shanghai L+SNOW complex, which covers 98,000 square meters, maintains a constant temperature below 5 degrees Celsius all year round.

Skiing and snowball fights in the middle of summer

Visitors enjoyed activities that seem unimaginable in a city heated by the sun: snowboarding, skiing and even snowball fights. For many locals, the experience was not only a form of entertainment, but also a highly sought-after solution to withstand the heat wave. "It was so hot outside, it felt like a pot on the stove. But inside, it felt like a refrigerator,” said Tang Junqi, a 10-year-old girl who spent the day on the covered slope with her mother.

Heatwave alert extended

Shanghai authorities issued an orange alert last week - the second-highest on a three-level heatwave warning scale. The city recorded a record 23 consecutive days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius in August. Meteorologists warn that the extreme temperatures will continue until the end of the month.

Climate change, an aggravating factor

Experts point out that such extreme weather phenomena are becoming more frequent amid human-caused climate change. Carbon emissions, along with energy-intensive activities-such as artificially keeping indoor temperatures low-are contributing to the worsening situation. As the city struggles to cope with record-breaking heat, residents are discovering extreme climatic contrasts: an artificial "refrigerator” in the middle of an urban "oven.”

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 septembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 septembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 septembrie
Ediţia din 01.09.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0722
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3443
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4228
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8500
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur476.0494

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
roenergy.eu
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb