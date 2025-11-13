Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Starbucks and Tesla - the brands that lost the most value in a year

A.V.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

Starbucks and Tesla - the brands that lost the most value in a year

Versiunea în limba română

Even the most famous brands in the world are not immune to changes in market perception and profitability.

In 2025, many well-known brands saw their valuations plummet due to slowing growth, competition or weakening financial performance, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. It presents the brands that lost the most value between 2024 and 2025, based on data provided by Brand Finance.

The top ten brands by value loss come from various industries, from coffee chains and automakers to social media and logistics.

Topping the list, the brand value of American coffee chain Starbucks fell by $21.9 billion in a single year, from $60.7 billion in 2024 to $38.8 billion in 2025. The world's largest coffee chain has faced several challenges in the past year, including declining sales at its retail locations and intensifying competition in key markets such as China, the source said. Tesla, previously the world's most valuable car brand, lost $15.3 billion in value, from $58.3 billion in 2024 to $43 billion in 2025. The company faces increasing competition and public relations challenges due to the political involvement of CEO Elon Musk. Other notable declines included China's WeChat ($8.8 billion), Japanese conglomerate Mitsui Group ($6.9 billion) and German automaker Mercedes-Benz ($6.4 billion). Next in line were consulting firm EY ($5.8 billion), courier company FedEx ($5.6 billion), oil company Shell ($4.9 billion), healthcare company Elevance Health ($4.2 billion) and internet company Spectrum ($3.1 billion).

Which industries are feeling the impact?

Consumer-facing and technology-related brands were among the hardest hit, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending, the source said.

Coffee, retail and streaming companies all saw declines, while automotive brands saw a slowdown in global demand. At the same time, professional services firms such as Ernst & Young (EY), PwC and FedEx have seen notable brand declines, reflecting economic uncertainty.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie
Ediţia din 13.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0846
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3948
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4972
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7681
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur583.0926

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targuldeturism.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb