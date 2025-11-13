Starbucks and Tesla - the brands that lost the most value in a year

Versiunea în limba română

Even the most famous brands in the world are not immune to changes in market perception and profitability.

In 2025, many well-known brands saw their valuations plummet due to slowing growth, competition or weakening financial performance, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. It presents the brands that lost the most value between 2024 and 2025, based on data provided by Brand Finance.

The top ten brands by value loss come from various industries, from coffee chains and automakers to social media and logistics.

Topping the list, the brand value of American coffee chain Starbucks fell by $21.9 billion in a single year, from $60.7 billion in 2024 to $38.8 billion in 2025. The world's largest coffee chain has faced several challenges in the past year, including declining sales at its retail locations and intensifying competition in key markets such as China, the source said. Tesla, previously the world's most valuable car brand, lost $15.3 billion in value, from $58.3 billion in 2024 to $43 billion in 2025. The company faces increasing competition and public relations challenges due to the political involvement of CEO Elon Musk. Other notable declines included China's WeChat ($8.8 billion), Japanese conglomerate Mitsui Group ($6.9 billion) and German automaker Mercedes-Benz ($6.4 billion). Next in line were consulting firm EY ($5.8 billion), courier company FedEx ($5.6 billion), oil company Shell ($4.9 billion), healthcare company Elevance Health ($4.2 billion) and internet company Spectrum ($3.1 billion).

• Which industries are feeling the impact?

Consumer-facing and technology-related brands were among the hardest hit, as consumers cut back on discretionary spending, the source said.

Coffee, retail and streaming companies all saw declines, while automotive brands saw a slowdown in global demand. At the same time, professional services firms such as Ernst & Young (EY), PwC and FedEx have seen notable brand declines, reflecting economic uncertainty.