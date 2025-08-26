State aid of over 170 million lei for two companies in the automotive industry

Versiunea în limba română

The German manufacturer Draxlmaier will receive state aid of 133.7 million lei to expand the production of wiring harnesses for electric vehicles, and Automobile Dacia SA will benefit from a financing of 37.5 million lei to modernize the vehicle painting process, both projects being approved by the state aid scheme launched by the Ministry of Finance to stimulate regional development through significant investments.

The Draxlmaier investment, carried out in the Satu Mare unit, has a total value of 297.2 million lei and will create over 400 new jobs by 2030. The company, part of a German group with a tradition in the automotive industry and one of the largest employers in Romania, will contribute to regional development with approximately 211 million lei in the form of taxes and duties, consolidating the country's position in the production chain for the electric vehicle industry.

Dacia, the largest domestic manufacturer, has obtained financial support from the state for an investment of 85 million lei to modernize the vehicle painting process. Through this project, the company will contribute almost 19 million lei to local and national budgets and strengthen its competitiveness in a sector undergoing constant transformation.

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare handed over the financing agreements to the representatives of the two companies yesterday and stressed that strategic investments supported by the state contribute to strengthening the economy and increasing Romania's attractiveness for new investors.

"Major state-supported investments in strategic areas for Romania contribute to a stronger and more competitive economy, generating jobs in key industries. Through this type of partnership, we support companies that bring added value, promote innovation and ensure sustainable growth in the long term. We aim to soon announce other strategic measures to support investments and economic development, in order to increase Romania's attractiveness and to be able to create new opportunities. Romania has a huge potential, which we can achieve, with sufficient ambition and measures to restore confidence in our country", said Minister Alexandru Nazare.

The state aid scheme established by Government Decision no. 300/2024 has a total budget of 2.25 billion lei and is addressed to companies in the manufacturing industry that carry out investments between 50 and 500 million lei, which must be completed within a maximum of three years. The financial support covers construction costs, equipment acquisition and intangible assets, and financing agreements can be issued by the end of 2026, with payments scheduled between 2025 and 2032.

The first application session, held between July 29 and September 9, 2024, attracted 45 projects worth a total of approximately 8 billion lei. So far, 10 financing agreements have been signed, totaling 2.59 billion lei of investments and 1.146 billion lei of approved state aid, figures that confirm the high interest of investors and the huge potential for economic development that Romania can capitalize on through solid state-private partnerships.