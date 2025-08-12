Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Top 10 sectors attracting foreign direct investment

12 august

Top 10 sectors attracting foreign direct investment

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows provide a snapshot of the industries that global investors see as having the greatest growth potential. In 2024, the top ten sectors attracting FDI accounted for $1 trillion in foreign investment, according to visualcapitalist.com, which ranks the sector based on greenfield investment data from its FDI Report 2025.

Clean energy remains the top sector attracting FDI

Renewable energy led all sectors with $270.1 billion in FDI in 2024, accounting for 27% of the global total. However, inflows into the sector fell by $103 billion from 2023, with wind projects down $33 billion from the previous year.

Communications is next - the second largest sector by FDI inflows in 2024, with $165.7 billion (16.6% of the total), up almost 84% compared to 2023. Data centers were the main attraction within this sector, accounting for $146.9 billion in FDI, according to the cited source.

Meanwhile, foreign investment in semiconductors ranks third, with $120.3 billion (12% of the total), more than doubling in 2024 compared to 2023. The sector is notable for the fact that the average FDI project in semiconductors amounts to over $823 million.

The real estate sector, ranked fourth, attracted $92.2 billion in FDI across over 1,000 projects, up 9% from the previous year and the highest figure since 2018. This sector accounts for 9.2% of total global FDI in 2024. Together with renewable energy, the coal, oil and gas sector makes energy the largest overall area for foreign investment in 2024, with energy-related projects accounting for around 36% of the total. However, foreign direct investment in coal, oil and gas fell by around 15% in 2024 (fifth place in the ranking, with a total of $89.1 billion). This is followed by metals ($72.8 billion, 7.3% of the total), transport and storage ($54.6 billion, 5.5% of the total); electronic components ($49.3 billion; 4.9% of total); software and IT services ($47.5 billion; 4.7% of total); auto OEM - components produced by a manufacturer that supplies these parts directly to the carmaker ($38.7 billion; 3.9% of total).

According to the cited source, foreign investment in the electronic components sector recorded the largest decline - 55% compared to 2023, largely attributed to a sharp decline in investment in the battery subsector.

Which regions attracted the most FDI?

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2024, accounting for over $393 billion. India was the main destination for FDI in the region, with over 1,000 projects attracting approximately $108.6 billion.

Europe ranks second with about $311 billion, followed by North America with $268 billion. Foreign investment in North America grew by 61.1% in 2024, with the semiconductor sector alone accounting for $74.6 billion in FDI inflows.

